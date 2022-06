Brookings, Ore. — News 10 viewer Lisa None emailed in asking:. "McKay's Market in Brookings: What could possibly be taking so long for construction permits to be approved by Curry County? It was initially set to open Sept 2021 and here it is 8 months later. It's not like they are building a whole new building, they are moving into a site that was previously a grocery store so its remodeling."

BROOKINGS, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO