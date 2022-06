An investigation into a dumping incident on Pratt Avenue in the city of Jamestown on Tuesday evening resulted in two arrests. A photo from surveillance video led Jamestown Police to the vehicle that was allegedly used during the incident and to the alleged offenders. 24-year-old Jomar Camacho-Monge and 44-year-old Omar Camacho have been charged by Jamestown Police with illegal dumping and were issued tickets. A New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officer also assisted with the investigation and has charged the men with illegal disposal of solid waste. The DEC charges carry a minimum fine of $1,500 for each charge.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO