ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashmere, WA

Kert sisters claim State Tennis Title for Cashmere

By Eric Granstrom
ncwlife.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCashmere’s Kert sisters are once again State 1A Tennis Champions…. This time it’s Lauren and Faith Kert. In 2019, it was Lauren and Aleah who teamed up for a state title. The Kerts cruised to...

www.ncwlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee claims 4th at State Soccer Tournament

Wenatchee’s soccer season came to an end with a 4th place finish at the State 4A Tournament in Puyallup. After a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Skyline in the semifinals Friday, the Panthers dropped a 2-1 decision to Pasco Saturday in the consolation match. Bellarmine defeated Skyline for the State Title 1-nil.
WENATCHEE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor High School athletic director Bob Werner stepping down

Longtime Gig Harbor High School athletic director Bob Werner has decided to step aside from his duties to spend more time helping those who helped him. Werner decided that he needs to spend more time helping his parents as they age. He also would like more time to spend with his four adult children, all college graduates and living around the country.
GIG HARBOR, WA
bizjournals

Why this Bay Area battery tech company is setting up shop in Moses Lake

Central Washington is gaining clout in the battery technology industry. In May, Alameda, California-based battery tech company Sila Nanotechnologies Inc. announced the purchase of an over 600,000-square-foot facility in Moses Lake, while its Woodinville-based competitor Group14 is building a facility in Moses Lake slated to open in the second half of 2023.
ALAMEDA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wenatchee, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
City
Yakima, WA
City
Tonasket, WA
Cashmere, WA
Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Omak, WA
City
Cashmere, WA
City
Moses Lake, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Sports
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News June 2nd, 2022

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The woman at the center of a fatal child neglect case began her jail sentence a few days early, after Wenatchee police arrested her on a new charge of domestic violence. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a truck and flatbed that were stolen yesterday at an orchard in Malaga and The Wenatchee School Board will hold a public hearing June 14th to get the public’s thoughts on a proposal to break down board seats into designated districts.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Burn bans began today throughout North Central Washington

Summertime bans on outside burning of debris and yard waste went into effect today in counties throughout North Central Washington. Recreational campfires no larger than 3 feet by 3 feet are still allowed in approved fire pits, as are propane or gas fire devices. The bans include Chelan, Douglas, Grant...
OKANOGAN, WA
365traveler.com

18 FANTASTIC DAY TRIPS FROM SEATTLE YOU’LL LOVE

Seattle is known as the Emerald City, and it’s one of the finest gems in the U.S. Downtown Seattle has a vibrant nightlife and the city has a booming economy, but sometimes all that hustle makes you want to escape for a day. Lucky for you, we’ve got a list of fantastic day trips from Seattle that is just the ticket for an escape from the city grind.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cashmere S Kert#Seattle Academy
leavenworthecho.com

Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival Comes to Cashmere

Cashmere- Kick start your bluegrass summer with the Annual Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival (WRBF), June 17th, 18th and 19th, featuring superstar bluegrass bands that will put the kick in your bluegrass start. The extraordinary line up goes like this…. Appalachian Roadshow, "seeks to honor the music, traditions and history...
CASHMERE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
ifiberone.com

Cold spring means above-average snow in Cascade Mountains

SNOQUALMIE PASS — Above-average mountain snow heading into June is creating a unique situation in the Cascade Mountains for people looking to adventure. It could be some time before trails appear and the ground dries out. Snowpack measurements are still well over 100 percent for this time of year for most of the state, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Alaska bound, via jet ski

On her walk along the Edmonds waterfront Tuesday, photographer Julia Wiese noticed a dozen Kawasaki ultra LX jet skis parked at the Edmonds Marina H dock, where a catamaran had recently been parked for the past few months. “As I was taking pictures of the skis, I heard a voice...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Another cougar spotted in Kent, women claim

KENT, Wash. – Two women in Kent claim to see have seen a cougar off 104th Avenue SE on May 20. Michelle Rodgers and Roslyn Prasad say the animal stared them down and made its way toward them. “Over there, I saw this large animal. It was bigger than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy