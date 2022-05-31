Kert sisters claim State Tennis Title for Cashmere

Wenatchee’s soccer season came to an end with a 4th place finish at the State 4A Tournament in Puyallup. After a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Skyline in the semifinals Friday, the Panthers dropped a 2-1 decision to Pasco Saturday in the consolation match. Bellarmine defeated Skyline for the State Title 1-nil.
Longtime Gig Harbor High School athletic director Bob Werner has decided to step aside from his duties to spend more time helping those who helped him. Werner decided that he needs to spend more time helping his parents as they age. He also would like more time to spend with his four adult children, all college graduates and living around the country.
Central Washington is gaining clout in the battery technology industry. In May, Alameda, California-based battery tech company Sila Nanotechnologies Inc. announced the purchase of an over 600,000-square-foot facility in Moses Lake, while its Woodinville-based competitor Group14 is building a facility in Moses Lake slated to open in the second half of 2023.
Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The woman at the center of a fatal child neglect case began her jail sentence a few days early, after Wenatchee police arrested her on a new charge of domestic violence. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a truck and flatbed that were stolen yesterday at an orchard in Malaga and The Wenatchee School Board will hold a public hearing June 14th to get the public’s thoughts on a proposal to break down board seats into designated districts.
SPOKANE, Wash. — I-90 will be closed westbound between MP 85 to 106 in Cle Elum and Ellensburg from 8 p.m. on Wednesday until 2 a.m. on Thursday. An earlier collision resulted in a semi truck being flipped on its side off the road. Crews will be using the time to recover the semi truck.
Summertime bans on outside burning of debris and yard waste went into effect today in counties throughout North Central Washington. Recreational campfires no larger than 3 feet by 3 feet are still allowed in approved fire pits, as are propane or gas fire devices. The bans include Chelan, Douglas, Grant...
Seattle is known as the Emerald City, and it’s one of the finest gems in the U.S. Downtown Seattle has a vibrant nightlife and the city has a booming economy, but sometimes all that hustle makes you want to escape for a day. Lucky for you, we’ve got a list of fantastic day trips from Seattle that is just the ticket for an escape from the city grind.
Cashmere- Kick start your bluegrass summer with the Annual Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival (WRBF), June 17th, 18th and 19th, featuring superstar bluegrass bands that will put the kick in your bluegrass start. The extraordinary line up goes like this…. Appalachian Roadshow, "seeks to honor the music, traditions and history...
The sleek arc of the Purdy Bridge rises in a graceful sweep over the narrow channel between Henderson Bay and Burley Lagoon. An iconic part of the landscape since it was built in 1936, the concrete ...
TONASKET - Two Tonasket men who are reportedly affiliated with a cult called ‘The Body’ were arrested on multiple charges after a six-year-old girl was taken into protective custody in early April. According to a probable cause affidavit, Christopher Coombes, a reported member of the cult, was arrested...
BENTON CITY, Wash. - An Eastern Washington woman is rescuing orphaned horses out of the kindness of her heart. Her selfless actions are shedding light on a bigger issue about a growing wild horse population in the state, and also the looming effects of inflation on current horse owners. A...
SNOQUALMIE PASS — Above-average mountain snow heading into June is creating a unique situation in the Cascade Mountains for people looking to adventure. It could be some time before trails appear and the ground dries out. Snowpack measurements are still well over 100 percent for this time of year for most of the state, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — Life can be complicated when you live on a deserted island -- especially when your boat sank last winter. “Well, that's the thing about living on the island,” said Marty Bluewater. “It is kind of a paradise, but if something goes wrong it can go real wrong.”
On her walk along the Edmonds waterfront Tuesday, photographer Julia Wiese noticed a dozen Kawasaki ultra LX jet skis parked at the Edmonds Marina H dock, where a catamaran had recently been parked for the past few months. “As I was taking pictures of the skis, I heard a voice...
BENTON CITY, Wash. – Families are mourning the loss of their loved ones following multiple shootings in recent weeks across the country. Three more victims in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting were laid to rest on Thursday. A gunman killed 19 kids and two teachers more than a week ago at Robb Elementary.
A Famous Rock Band Took Their Name From A Yakima Valley Town. Musical roots run deep in Washington State and if you look back even earlier than Nirvana and Pearl Jam, there was a Pacific Northwest rock band that hit it big with several hit songs. Gary Puckett, The Band's...
KENT, Wash. – Two women in Kent claim to see have seen a cougar off 104th Avenue SE on May 20. Michelle Rodgers and Roslyn Prasad say the animal stared them down and made its way toward them. “Over there, I saw this large animal. It was bigger than...
