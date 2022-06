The trial that was scheduled to get underway Monday for a Hopkinsville man charged in a 2019 fatal shooting on McHenry Street has been delayed until later this month. Robert Torian III and his attorney James Chamberlain appeared before Judge Andrew Self for a pretrial conference Wednesday afternoon at which time Judge Self said there are a number of issues that need to be addressed prior to the start of the trial. He added that he had previously mentioned the possibility of delaying the trial to later this month to allow more time. Chamberlain said that he has some concerns over the phone extractions.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO