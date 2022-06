Catherine Gergley is a mother, an educator, and a lover of all things nature. She grew up locally in Winter Park and has always been great with kids and animals. Twenty-six years ago, she founded The Winter Park Nature Camp at Mead Gardens, combining both of her passions. Throughout its history, Nature Camp has allowed Gergley to bring thousands of kids from all over Central Florida up close and personal with animals of all kinds.

