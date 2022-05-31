ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Code Enforcement team clean up over 14,600 pounds of trash in Pueblo

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Code Enforcement team worked to clean up 14,640 pounds of trash found on a property in the South-side of Pueblo.

According to Pueblo Police Department (PPD), Code Enforcement hauled away six fully-loaded trailers of trash to a landfill.

Two Code Enforcement officers, seven members of the Abatement crew, and three Pueblo police officers teamed up to make the clean up happen.

Comments / 4

Westword

Colorado Concealed Carry: How Many of Your Neighbors Are Packing Heat

The 2021 annual report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, released this week, is largely promotional, with page after page festooned with photos of happy, smiling law enforcement officers greeting children, petting dogs and so on. But it does include some specific data on a topic that frequently gets treated in a general way: the increasing demand for permits allowing residents to carry a concealed firearm.
COLORADO STATE
