Code Enforcement team clean up over 14,600 pounds of trash in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Code Enforcement team worked to clean up 14,640 pounds of trash found on a property in the South-side of Pueblo.

According to Pueblo Police Department (PPD), Code Enforcement hauled away six fully-loaded trailers of trash to a landfill.

Two Code Enforcement officers, seven members of the Abatement crew, and three Pueblo police officers teamed up to make the clean up happen.

