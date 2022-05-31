ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stranger Things’ helps chart Kate Bush’s hit ‘Running Up That Hill’ 37 years later

By Christine Samra, Sam Rubin
 3 days ago

What’s old is new again.

In 1985, Kate Bush’s hit “Running Up That Hill” was released. 37 years later, the song is number one on the iTunes charts all thanks to “Stranger Things”.

The ’80s song was featured prominently in the Season 4 premiere episode of the Netflix hit involving Sadie Sink’s character Max.

The new wave song was the first single off of the English singer-songwriter’s fifth studio album “Hounds of Love.” It was Bush’s biggest hit out of all her releases in the 1980s. The song had hit the Billboard Hot 100 at number 30.

The song is available on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music.

The first part of “Stranger Things” Season 4 is streaming now on Netflix.

Part two drops July 1.

