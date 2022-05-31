ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sour Mouse’s Aaron Ho Plans Sweet New Concept

By Jake Rogers
 3 days ago

Some good news is on its way to my fellow city mice, a new neighborhood spot is opening up on Bleecker Street that will bring people together for quality food and games like ping pong and pool.

Aaron Ho is a New York based entrepreneur who has spent the last few years bringing exciting new concepts to life on the Lower East Side. His first spot, Black Cat LES , established a neighborhood-driven coffee and tea house that became popular amongst locals thanks to its cozy ambiance and friendly staff of passionate baristas. As a criminology professor at a local university, Aaron had always endeavored to bring like-minded intellects together to relax and share experiences in a stimulating cafe environment. Unlike many of his contemporaries, Aaron goes out of his way to provide his guests with much-needed amenities like free wifi and a printer, and even hosts comedy shows, lectures, and movie nights when the sun goes down.

His most recent concept, Sour Mouse , opened up in 2020 at 110 Delancey Street . Nestled in the heart of the Lower East Side, Sour Mouse is well known for for offering guests a variety of different games like ping pong, pool, and foosball, as well as for hosting numerous music, comedy, and art events. Serving up plenty of beers, wines, and cocktails, Sour Mouse also offers 10″ pizza pies for hungry guests. Now, Aaron is getting ready to finally debut his third New York concept.

Sugar Mouse , the latest new project to arrive from Aaron Ho, will be opening up at 144 Bleecker Street , replacing a Duane Reade that formerly occupied the space. The location is rather spacious for the area, and offers a total of 2,364 square feet of space on the Ground Floor, and 3,200 square feet of space in the basement. Sugar Mouse will also feature two bars that will seat a total of 25 guests as well as plenty of couches that are expected to accommodate an additional 40 guests .

Aaron describes his new concept as a “family friendly local spot for friends and family to partake in fun activities while socializing and meeting new neighbors.” Sugar Mouse will also feature games like ping pong, pool, and shuffle board, and is expected to serve a comfort-food inspired menu as well as a robust beverage program. To accomplish this, Aaron and his team are getting ready to meet with the Community Board to acquire a new tavern liquor license for Sugar Mouse. They are proposing operating hours of 3:00 PM – 1:00 AM Sunday through Thursday, and 3:00 PM – 4:00 AM Friday and Saturday, though those hours are subject to change pending the community board’s stipulations. In the meantime, you can visit Aaron’s other concepts to get to know his taste and style, and you can follow Sour Mouse on Instagram for updates on all of their upcoming events.

