(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were injured following a crash at the intersection of Missouri 6 and State Route Z Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mark Cooper, 55, of Jefferson, Arkansas, was northbound on Route Z, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled in front of eastbound Terry Debord, 67, of Clarksdale.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO