Sigourney Weaver Remembers Late Costar Ray Liotta as a ‘True Original’ Following His Death

According to reports, Hollywood actor and beloved icon Ray Liotta passed away in his sleep while filming a new movie in the Dominican Republic. Liotta, who got his breakout role in the 1990 crime drama Goodfellas, was on a path to resurgence. At the time of his death, he had three movies in the works, according to his IMDb page. When the 67-year-old passed away, he was on location filming his new movie, Dangerous Waters. He was also working on April 29, 1992, a drama that follows the 1992 L.A. riots. Liotta was also filming a new movie called Substance alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. According to IMDb, the plot is currently under wraps.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO