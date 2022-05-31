ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sigourney Weaver Remembers Late Costar Ray Liotta as a ‘True Original’ Following His Death

By Megan Molseed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week, fans were shocked to learn of the passing of one of the most… The post Sigourney Weaver Remembers Late Costar Ray Liotta as a ‘True Original’ Following His Death appeared first on...

The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Remembers Ray Liotta

Members of Hollywood and movie-lovers alike are shocked by the tragic and unexpected news of the passing of Goodfellas and Field of Dreams star Ray Liotta. A major player in the film industry for decades now, Liotta has become a fixture in the business. Starring in some of the most iconic and memorable roles over the years. Shortly after the sad news became known on Thursday morning, May 26, classic television star Maureen McCormick expressed her sadness over Ray Liotta’s.
Ray Liotta Reportedly Had 3 Movies in the Works at the Time of His Death

According to reports, Hollywood actor and beloved icon Ray Liotta passed away in his sleep while filming a new movie in the Dominican Republic. Liotta, who got his breakout role in the 1990 crime drama Goodfellas, was on a path to resurgence. At the time of his death, he had three movies in the works, according to his IMDb page. When the 67-year-old passed away, he was on location filming his new movie, Dangerous Waters. He was also working on April 29, 1992, a drama that follows the 1992 L.A. riots. Liotta was also filming a new movie called Substance alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. According to IMDb, the plot is currently under wraps.
HollywoodLife

Ray Liotta’s Wife: Everything to Know About Ex Michelle Grace & Fiancée Jacy Nittolo

The entertainment world found itself in mourning on Thursday (May 26) after the news of Ray Liotta’s passing. The iconic actor — best known for his roles in Goodfellas, Field of Dreams, Hannibal, and Shades of Blue – “passed away in his sleep last night,” Ray’s publicist Jennifer Allen told HollywoodLife. The 67-year-old actor was in the Dominican Republic filming Dangerous Waters at the time of his passing. Initial details about his death were not known, except that his passing left a giant hole in the hearts of many.
womenworking.com

Ray Liotta, Goodfellas Actor and Emmy Winner, Dead at 67

Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta has died at age 67. PEOPLE confirms that the Emmy winner died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the upcoming movie Dangerous Waters. A source told the outlet that no foul play is suspected in his death. Deadline was first to...
ComicBook

Ray Liotta's Goodfellas Co-Star Lorraine Bracco Shattered by News of His Death

Sadly, it was reported earlier today that iconic actor Ray Liotta passed away at age 67. Liotta was known for an array of roles and had over 125 acting credits to his name. Of his many parts, fans perhaps knew him best for playing Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's 1990 film, Goodfellas. Since the news of Liotta's passing was announced, many fans and friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor and his career. One such person is Lorraine Bracco, who played Liotta's wife in Goodfellas.
The Independent

Cocaine Bear: Final Ray Liotta film had just announced official release date

Cocaine Bear, one of the last films made by the late Ray Liotta, had announced its official release date only a few weeks before the actor’s death.The film, which is directed by Elizabeth Banks, is due for a cinema release on 24 February 2023, Universal confirmed earlier this month. Based on a true story, it will tell of a 1985 incident in which a 175 pound black bear was found next to a duffel bag that had once been filled with more than 70 pounds of cocaine before it was hurled from a drug smuggler’s plane. You can read...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Ray Liotta, 1954-2022

R.I.P. Ray Liotta (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) Actor Ray Liotta, famed for his performance of Henry Hill in "Goodfellas," passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at 67.R.I.P. Ray Liotta Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)R.I.P. Ray Liotta 401343 06: Actor Ray Liotta attends the 2nd Annual American Film Market Award ceremony February 21, 2002 in Santa Monica, CA. New Line Cinema founder Bob Shaye was honored. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)R.I.P. Ray Liotta LOS...
Cinemablend

Denzel Washington Was Totally Responsible For Major Elvis Casting In Baz Luhrmann’s New Movie (And No, Not Tom Hanks)

Taking on the life of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Rock, is a massive undertaking. Thankfully, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming movie about the music icon struck the right note with Austin Bulter being cast as the King as seen in the explosive Elvis trailer, which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Here's a fun tidbit of trivia regarding Butler's involvement: Luhrmann has revealed it was two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington who was totally responsible for the young actor being cast as Elvis.
Outsider.com

Ray Liotta to be Honored by New Jersey Hometown Following Tragic Death

The late Ray Liotta is being honored in his New Jersey hometown following the movie star’s tragic passing late last month. Liotta has long been one of the most recognizable people in the film industry. And it was a shock when news broke last week that Ray Liotta died unexpectedly while on location in the Dominican Republic. Since then, many have been honoring the 67-year-old actor. Including the people of his hometown, Union Township New Jersey.
The Independent

Kevin Costner on ‘god-given’ Field Of Dreams scene with Ray Liotta: ‘What happened that moment in the film was real’

Kevin Costner has recalled his “god-given” baseball scene in Field Of Dreams with Ray Liotta while paying tribute to his co-star, following Liotta’s death aged 67.Costner starred as farmer Ray Kinsella while Liotta played Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film, which was nominated for three Oscars.Liotta’s publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed to the PA news agency that the Goodfellas star died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming his latest movie Dangerous Waters.Sharing a video clip of the classic scene to Instagram, Costner wrote: “Devastated to hear the news of Ray Liotta’s passing.“While he leaves...
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

