ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde teacher remembers shutting propped-open door during shooting, lawyer says

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJDAp_0fwABSgH00

A teacher who propped open a door at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde , Texas, quickly shut it after realizing the threat posed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, the gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers, the educator's lawyer claims.

The new details cast doubt on the account given by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, who said Friday that the back door was left open when Ramos crashed his vehicle in a nearby ditch, citing "video evidence."

“She kicked the rock away when she went back in," lawyer Don Flanary said, noting it had been propped open originally to carry food from a car, according to the San Antonio Express-News . "She remembers pulling the door closed while telling 911 that he was shooting. She thought the door would lock because that door is always supposed to be locked.”

'SLAUGHTER OF INNOCENTS': BIDEN AND NEW ZEALAND LEADER DISCUSS DOMESTIC EXTREMISM

The employee went back into the school to get her phone to call the police over a truck that had crashed near the school, Flanary explained. She had come back outside as she was on the phone with 911 but ran back inside once she saw the shooter jump the fence, Flanary continued.

Texas authorities now suspect the door may have closed but did not lock before the shooter entered the school.

Another new development came in the form of images of police rescuing children from inside the school the day of the shooting. Officers can be seen breaking through a window and pulling the students out as well as leading them out the back door to safety, according to a video recovered by ABC News.

Children inside one of the classrooms had called 911 several times, begging them to "please send police now," though it appears the information may not have been relayed to officers at the scene, McCraw said during Friday's briefing. However, the footage looks to show 911 dispatchers relaying the information, including details that the room was "full of victims," at the time of the shooting.

The Department of Justice will conduct a critical incident review of law enforcement's response to the school shooting and has pledged to make the findings of the inquiry available to the public in a report.

“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley announced Sunday.

President Joe Biden has promised to meet with Congress about gun legislation in the wake of the shooting. He has not met with Republican lawmakers about gun control bills yet and did not clarify when he would meet with them when asked about it Monday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The effects of the Uvalde school shooting could be felt outside of the United States, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government introducing legislation Monday to freeze the sale of handguns in Canada.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

State senator reveals further communication details during the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting

State Senator Roland Gutierrez shared some stunning new details about the communication breakdown during the Robb Elementary School mass shooting. He shared that, “the 911 calls were not being communicated to the so-called incident commander, Officer Arredondo,” who was in charge of the police response but instead the calls first went to Uvalde police.June 2, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
CNN

'An honor': Trooper describes last moments with slain teacher

There are new details about the initial response to the Robb Elementary School massacre. Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin says a would-be “negotiator” frantically tried to get the gunman inside the Robb Elementary School on the phone, but he didn’t answer. And a friend of slain teacher Eva Mireles describes their final moments together. CNN’s Nick Valencia has more.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Uvalde mayor now insists the town's under-fire police chief DIDN'T lie about botched response to school massacre - as academic calls for release of photos of kids' bodies to force a reckoning on gun control

The mayor of Uvalde, Texas has hit back at claims that local law enforcement lied about their initial response to last week's deadly school shooting, after the state's lieutenant governor accused cops of dishonesty. 'Statements by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick that he was 'not told the truth' are not true,'...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Justin Trudeau
thenewzealandtimes.com

More confusion, more questions arise about the possibility that Uvalde police officers shot a child dead

By now, any American who follows the news with even moderate interest knows that there are deep and troubling issues surrounding the Uvalde police response to the heartbreaking Robb Elementary School massacre. After all, it is not normal for police chiefs and first responders to refuse – or at least delay and hesitate – to participate in the investigation of the entire event, including the actions of the first responders.
UVALDE, TX
newsrebeat.com

A week after the murder, Uvalde buried his dead

A week after the massacre committed by a gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, which shocked America, the small Texan town that still traumatized its first young victims on Tuesday, torn between pain and anger. The funeral of 19 children and 2 teachers, who died on May 24 under...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Gun Control#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School
thenewzealandtimes.com

Uvalde Police Lied: Teacher Never Left Door Open

Law enforcement tried to blame a teacher who left a door open for Uvalde’s shooting, but surveillance video shows the school employee shut the door. A Robb Elementary School employee had opened a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it after realizing an armed man was on the loose heading for the school, his San Antonio attorney said.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
UVALDE, TX
850wftl.com

The Docket: Texas shooting affects Parkland Shooter’s jury selection

Prospective jurors in Broward county are being asked about their feelings on the death penalty for convicted killer Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz this week, only this time in the shadow of another deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. But did the mass shooting in Texas sway potential jurors’ sentiments in favor of the death penalty for Cruz?
PARKLAND, FL
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
209K+
Followers
65K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy