Uvalde teacher remembers shutting propped-open door during shooting, lawyer says

A teacher who propped open a door at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde , Texas, quickly shut it after realizing the threat posed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, the gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers, the educator's lawyer claims.

The new details cast doubt on the account given by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, who said Friday that the back door was left open when Ramos crashed his vehicle in a nearby ditch, citing "video evidence."

“She kicked the rock away when she went back in," lawyer Don Flanary said, noting it had been propped open originally to carry food from a car, according to the San Antonio Express-News . "She remembers pulling the door closed while telling 911 that he was shooting. She thought the door would lock because that door is always supposed to be locked.”

The employee went back into the school to get her phone to call the police over a truck that had crashed near the school, Flanary explained. She had come back outside as she was on the phone with 911 but ran back inside once she saw the shooter jump the fence, Flanary continued.

Texas authorities now suspect the door may have closed but did not lock before the shooter entered the school.

Another new development came in the form of images of police rescuing children from inside the school the day of the shooting. Officers can be seen breaking through a window and pulling the students out as well as leading them out the back door to safety, according to a video recovered by ABC News.

Children inside one of the classrooms had called 911 several times, begging them to "please send police now," though it appears the information may not have been relayed to officers at the scene, McCraw said during Friday's briefing. However, the footage looks to show 911 dispatchers relaying the information, including details that the room was "full of victims," at the time of the shooting.

The Department of Justice will conduct a critical incident review of law enforcement's response to the school shooting and has pledged to make the findings of the inquiry available to the public in a report.

“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley announced Sunday.

President Joe Biden has promised to meet with Congress about gun legislation in the wake of the shooting. He has not met with Republican lawmakers about gun control bills yet and did not clarify when he would meet with them when asked about it Monday.

The effects of the Uvalde school shooting could be felt outside of the United States, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government introducing legislation Monday to freeze the sale of handguns in Canada.