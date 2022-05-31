ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dale, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dale; Henry; Houston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALE...SOUTHWESTERN HENRY AND NORTH CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTIES At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Midland City, or 7 miles west of Headland, moving northwest at 10 mph. At 357 PM CDT Dothan Regional Airport measured a wind gust of 48 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Headland, Dothan, Midland City, Kinsey, Newton, Pinckard, Grimes, Newville, Napier Field, Sylvan Grove, Kirkland Crossroads, Blackwood, Kelly Springs, Headland Municipal A/P, W. Main/brannon St, Currytown and Goldberg Field. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Walton; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Walton and central Washington Counties through 445 PM CDT At 408 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Vernon, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vernon, Live Oak, Red Head, Holmes Valley, Millers Ferry, Smyrna, Greenhead, Sylvania and Riverside. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
WALTON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OKALOOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN SANTA ROSA COUNTIES At 410 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Wright, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Okaloosa and southeastern Santa Rosa Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Okaloosa and southeastern Santa Rosa Counties through 500 PM CDT At 419 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northeast of Navarre Beach, or 9 miles northwest of Mary Esther, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Okaloosa and southeastern Santa Rosa Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, AL
City
Level Plains, AL
City
Fort Rucker, AL
County
Houston County, AL
City
Daleville, AL
City
Newton, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lafayette, Madison, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 17:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson; Lafayette; Madison; Taylor The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lafayette County in Big Bend of Florida Northeastern Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida Northeastern Taylor County in Big Bend of Florida Madison County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 536 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles north of Madison to 9 miles west of Dowling Park, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 535 pm EDT, damaging winds were reported near Madison with two large trees down. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madison, Greenville, Moseley Hall, Ebb, Secotan, Boyd, Hopewell, Cherry Lake, Hamburg, Lovett, Lake Bird, Ashville, Sirmans and Shady Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy