Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Glades by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 11:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Glades FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Collier, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Far South Miami-Dade, Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward, Inland Collier, Inland Miami-Dade, Inland Palm Beach, Mainland Monroe, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade and Metro Palm Beach. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several rounds of heavy rain associated with PTC One will result in widespread 4 to 8 inches of rain across south Florida with isolated higher amounts around 12 inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GLADES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Broward County, Hendry, Inland Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 11:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Collier, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Far South Miami-Dade, Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward, Inland Collier, Inland Miami-Dade, Inland Palm Beach, Mainland Monroe, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade and Metro Palm Beach. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several rounds of heavy rain associated with PTC One will result in widespread 4 to 8 inches of rain across south Florida with isolated higher amounts around 12 inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Collier County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Collier, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Far South Miami-Dade, Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward, Inland Collier, Inland Miami-Dade, Inland Palm Beach, Mainland Monroe, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade and Metro Palm Beach. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several rounds of heavy rain associated with PTC One will result in widespread 4 to 8 inches of rain across south Florida with isolated higher amounts around 12 inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 12:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Miami-Dade. * WHEN...Until 200 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1205 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to the outer bands of PTC 1. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, Black Point, The Redland, Doral, Hialeah Gardens, Pinecrest, Miami Springs, Sweetwater, West Miami, Medley, Kendale Lakes, Sunset, West Kendall, University Park, The Crossings and Tamiami. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 13:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Collier FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Collier. * WHEN...Until 300 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 110 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Marco Island, Marco Island Airport, Royal Palm Hammock, Belle Meade, Cape Romano, Lely Resort, Goodland, Key Marco, Fiddlers Creek and Rookery Bay Aquatic Preserve. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Lee; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Inland Charlotte; Inland Lee; Inland Manatee; Inland Sarasota; Polk This product covers West Central and Southwest Florida ...HEAVY RAINFALL TO SPREAD OVER PORTIONS OF CUBA, THE FLORIDA KEYS, AND SOUTHERN FLORIDA TODAY AND SATURDAY WITH FLOODING POSSIBLE NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Inland Charlotte, Inland Lee, Inland Manatee, Inland Sarasota, and Polk * STORM INFORMATION: - About 440 miles southwest of Mouth of Tampa Bay FL or about 430 miles southwest of Fort Myers FL - 22.3N 86.8W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement Northeast or 35 degrees at 5 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Potential Tropical Cyclone One located near the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula is expected to continue to slowly move northeast through the southeastern Gulf of Mexico today. The system is expected to make landfall over southwest Florida on Saturday morning and will continue moving across the Florida peninsula through the day on Saturday. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across Southwest and parts of West-central Florida. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible limited to significant impacts across Southwest and parts of West-central Florida. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Southwest and parts of West-central Florida. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. * SURGE: Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across Southwest and parts of West-central Florida. Potential impacts in this area include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Southwest and parts of West-central Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather forecast before departing and drive with caution. If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL around 5 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 11:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Okeechobee; Osceola; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands This product covers East Central Florida **TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS AND FLOOD WATCHES CONTINUE FOR BREVARD, OSCEOLA, OKEECHOBEE, INDIAN RIVER, SAINT LUCIE, AND MARTIN COUNTIES** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal Saint Lucie, Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Saint Lucie, Inland Southern Brevard, Mainland Northern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Okeechobee, Osceola, and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands * STORM INFORMATION: - About 540 miles southwest of Fort Pierce FL - 22.3N 86.8W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement Northeast or 35 degrees at 5 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Potential Tropical Cyclone One, near the northeast tip of the Yucatan Peninsula is forecast become a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm later today as it moves northeast across the southeast Gulf of Mexico. The system is then forecast to move across the southern half of the Florida peninsula on Saturday. Widespread rainfall has already developed across south Florida this morning well ahead of the center of this system, and as it draws closer to the southern Florida peninsula late tonight into Saturday, the frequency of showers and squalls will increase. Sustained winds may approach tropical storm force, and will frequently gust above tropical storm force in stronger outer rainbands, and squalls near where the center tracks across the state. Based on the latest forecast track, the strongest winds and gusts are expected from early Saturday morning through around sunset. The main hazard for east central Florida remains the potential for flooding rainfall. Widespread rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are forecast across Okeechobee, Martin, Saint Lucie, and Indian River Counties, with local amounts as high as 10 inches. For Osceola and Brevard Counties, 3 to 5 inches with local amounts up to 7 inches may occur. With the system forecast to track eastward as a weak Tropical Storm across Florida, storm surge is not expected along the east central coast. However, a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out, mainly south of Interstate 4. Residents and visitors should stay tuned to the latest forecasts and information regarding Potential Tropical Cyclone One today through Saturday. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across across Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast, specifically in Martin County. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Additional flooding impacts are possible in Brevard and Osceola Counties, where a Flood Watch remains in effect. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across areas now under a Tropical Storm Warning. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across East Central Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across East Central Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Melbourne FL around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Monroe Lower Keys, Monroe Middle Keys, Monroe Upper Keys by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys; Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys This product covers the Florida Keys **Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for all Florida Keys** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Monroe Lower Keys, Monroe Middle Keys, and Monroe Upper Keys * STORM INFORMATION: - About 360 miles west-southwest of Key West FL or about 400 miles west-southwest of Marathon FL or about 450 miles west-southwest of Key Largo FL - 22.3N 86.8W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement Northeast or 35 degrees at 5 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for all Florida Keys and surrounding waters. At 1100 AM, the disturbance remains near the northeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula and continues to move slowly toward the northeast. This general motion with an increase in forward speed is expected to begin later today. The system is expected to approach our western waters this afternoon, through our deep gulf waters tonight, then out across southern and central Florida on Saturday. The system may become a tropical storm later today. Some slight strengthening is possible while it approaches Florida today and tonight. Regardless of further development, weather conditions will steadily deteriorate with thundery squalls becoming more frequent. There is a potential risk for multiple hazards for the Florida Keys, including flooding rainfall, tropical storm force winds, especially in squalls, isolated tornadoes, and treacherous marine conditions. Heavy rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum totals of 12 inches, may cause significant rainwater flooding. A Flood Watch remains in effect through Saturday evening. A few tornadoes will be possible today through Saturday. There is potential for minor coastal flooding of 1 to 2 feet above mean sea level along the Gulfside/Bayside Saturday, especially over the on the bayside communities in the Upper Keys. Significant oceanside wave overwash is expected today through Saturday, most evident around the times of higher high tide. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across the Florida Keys. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities. Driving conditions become dangerous. Road closures may be possible. * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across the Florida Keys. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many tree limbs broken off. A few small trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages possible. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across the Florida Keys. Potential impacts include: - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roof damage, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * SURGE: Prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across Florida Keys. Potential impacts in this area include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots. - Sections of roads and parking lots inundated by surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. - Minor damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: No mandatory evacuations are in effect expected for this storm. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as in a low-lying or poor drainage area, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org - For Florida Division of Emergency Management information, see floridadisaster.org - For Monroe County Emergency Management Information, see monroecountyem.com/782/Emergency-Management - For Monroe County EM Hurricane Preparedness Information, see monroecountyem.com/1214/Hurricane-Preparedness - For Monroe County EM Evacuation Information, see monroecountyem.com/897/Evacuation-information - For Monroe County shelter information, see monroecountyem.com/992/Shelters NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Key West FL around 530 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
MONROE COUNTY, FL

