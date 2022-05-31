NATO chief traveling to DC to meet with top Biden officials

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is traveling to Washington, D.C., to meet with top Biden administration officials this week.

The NATO chief is set to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday, and he's supposed to sit down with national security adviser Jake Sullivan , though it's unclear when based on a Tuesday statement from the alliance.

Stoltenberg and Blinken have spoken frequently as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth month. The two sides spoke on May 18, May 14, April 6, and March 22. Their most recent conversation occurred after Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the NATO alliance weeks ago.

The two European countries have sought entry into NATO in an attempt to deter a Russian invasion and bolster their own military.

Turkish officials have opposed their admittance, accusing them of supporting terrorists on the grounds that both countries have refused to deport Turkish nationals that Ankara has accused of loyalty to the PKK, an ethnic Kurdish militant group.

"Turkey maintains that the admission of Sweden and Finland entails risks for its own security and the organization’s future," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote in an article published by the Economist late Monday.

"We have every right to expect those countries, which will expect NATO’s second-largest army to come to their defense under Article 5, to prevent the recruitment, fundraising, and propaganda activities of the PKK," he added, referencing the central tenet to the alliance.

U.S. officials have said they expect the two sides to come to an agreement.

Although Russian President Vladimir Putin initially warned of retaliation if Finland chose to join the alliance, he said last week that he has "no problems” with the decision and that Finland joining NATO would cause "no problems at all."