Brooklyn, NY

NYC woman hears her brother’s killing over the phone

By Associated Press, Aliza Chasan
 2 days ago

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (AP) — A longtime Transportation Security Administration worker was shot to death on a Brooklyn street while on the phone with his sister.

She says she heard the gunshots that took her brother’s life. Police say 45-year-old Donovan Davy was killed shortly after midnight Sunday a few blocks from his family’s Brooklyn apartment.

He was shot in the neck and leg, police said. Officers found Davy unconscious and unresponsive at the corner of East 35 Street and Church Avenue.

No arrests have been made in his shooting death. Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

Pashona Davy told news stations that her brother was taking a bit longer than expected to return from picking up takeout food, so she called him. She says said he told her he was “walking like a madman” to get back, and then she heard three or four gunshots.

