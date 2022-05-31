Multiple shootings in Little Rock mark a violent Memorial Day weekend
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock reported six separate shooting incidents during a violent holiday weekend in the city, with two people, including a 7-year-old, being killed.
According to police reports, the first shooting was reported Saturday shortly before 3 a.m. when an 18-year-old arrived at a local hospital after being shot on West Markham Street. The victim said that an unknown small dark-colored vehicle traveling eastbound began shooting at them.LRPD gives update on violent weekend, investigation into shooting that left 7-year-old dead
The second shooting happened Saturday on the 700 block of Fair Park Blvd, where 7-year-old Chloe Alexander of Pine Bluff was shot while on her way to the Little Rock Zoo. The child was rushed by family to Arkansas Children’s Hospital but died from her injuries.7-year-old girl shot and killed near Interstate 630 and Fair Park Saturday morning
Police are looking for a person of interest in that case, later identified as Kenjata Daniels Jr.LRPD: Man wanted in Saturday deadly shooting of 7-year-old girl
During a third shooting Saturday, police were sent to a shots-fired call on the 1500 block of 15th Street, where a man said he was sitting in his car at the train tracks when another man in a gray Dodge Charger pulled up and fired 10 to 15 shots into his vehicle.“It’s just terrible” 7-year-old girl shot and killed in Little Rock
The fourth shooting took place Sunday morning, with police saying a man was shot in the leg while walking south on Mablevale Pike near West 49th Street. The victim said that an SUV with gold trim, black tinted windows and 22-inch rims made a U-turn and started driving towards him while a passenger hung out of a window and fired 4 to 5 shots.Community calls for killer of 7-year-old to turn himself in
Shortly after midnight Monday, officers were called to a local hospital for the weekend’s fifth shooting, where a man said he was shot while he was in the area of Booker and 24th Street. According to the report, the man was sitting on the back of a white pickup truck in the area when he heard a lot of gunfire before realizing he had been shot.Little Rock police investigating death on Memorial Day
Finally, LRPD officers are investigating a homicide after a sixth shooting that happened Monday in the 11300 block of Gila Valley Drive. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 501-371-4636.
