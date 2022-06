Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's not uncommon in the South to see a straw hat hanging on the coat rack next to the door at Grandma's house. She likely grabs her go-to and sets it atop her head anytime she heads out into the yard to shield her skin from the sun. Just like her favorite sunscreen, it's an important step of her skincare routine. She's probably also asked you where your hat is if you're heading out to get some sun.

SHOPPING ・ 21 HOURS AGO