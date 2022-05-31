ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surveillance video shows the moments before @Promise Center fire

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
ATLANTA — Surveillance video shows two suspects, walking near the @Promise Center on Cameron Madison Boulevard early Friday morning.

They then leave the area after the fire was started. There is a $25,000 reward for anyone that has information.

“We know there’s individuals that have information and we appreciate those that have come forward so far… and we look forward to an arrest in that incident,” said Chief Darin Schierbaum.

Atlanta fire officials say they found a broken window, where the fire may have started.

No one was hurt in the fire.

