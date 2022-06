BOUNTIFUL — A police officer suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg Thursday during training in Bountiful, police said. "One of our officers was injured during the training. We had a safety plan already in place, and so we followed that, which meant taking the officer to the hospital, where they were released," said Kaysville police spokeswoman Lexi Benson.

