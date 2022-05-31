ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

11 arrested in online sting operation

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUndercover investigators recently arrested 11 men as part of an operation earlier this month targeting potential sexual predators trying to contact children for sexual activity. “We, along with the Lexington Police Department and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, served as the host agencies for this operation,” Lexington County...

Richland County moving forward on Broad River Rd. widening

The Mayor of the Town of Irmo called a special meeting on Tuesday, May 31 to discuss the Broad River Road widening project that has been on and off for the last few years originally stemming from Richland County’s Penny Program. The project widens Broad River Rd. from two lanes to five lanes from Royal Tower Rd. to the intersection of Dutch Fork Rd and Broad River near the Chic-fil-A. The SC Department of Transportation was contacted by State Representative Nathan Ballentine back in March to look at the project and possibly manage the operation effectively taking it out of the Richland County’s hands. According to Ballentine, he has met with SCDOT a few times over the past few years trying to find a quicker resolution. In a letter from SCDOT to Rep. Ballentine, Christy Hall, Secretary of Transportation, stated that ‘SCDOT is agreeable to take over the management, design and construction of the Broad River Rd. project if requested by Richland County.’ Ballentine stated that he didn’t care who completed the project just as long as it gets accomplished.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
SC Phil Chamber Crawl: River Rat Brewery

After our last Chamber Crawl event SOLD OUT, we’re heading to Downtown Columbia to the fun and entertaining environs of River Rat Brewery – home of one of Music Director Morihiko Nakahara’s favorite local beers: River Rat’s Astronaut Sauce. Upgrade your ticket to get a delicious charcuterie board to enjoy during the concert. River Rat Brewery will be slinging their award-winning beers, as well as wines and other drinks for concert-goers. COME THIRSTY!
COLUMBIA, SC
Silver Lining Club is a Game Changer for Caregivers

Our beloved Silver Lining Club is a game-changer in supporting caregivers here in SC. We created this respite program for our caregivers to get a 4-hour break each Wednesday to help prevent burnout and to encourage self-care. Not only did Silver Lining Club assist in supporting our caregivers but it ended up being so much more for the participants.
COLUMBIA, SC

