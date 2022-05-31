ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WI

North Hudson delays vote on library funding

Hudson Star-Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tuesday night, May 31, village of North Hudson Board of Trustees special meeting has been canceled. The primary reason for the meeting was to discuss and possibly take action on the intergovernmental agreement regarding the way funds are levied for the Hudson Area Joint Library. The town of...

www.hudsonstarobserver.com

bulletin-news.com

St. Paul City Council Approves the Full Hillcrest Plan

The Hillcrest master plan was approved by the St. Paul City Council on a 5-0 vote, paving the way for massive commercial and residential redevelopment of the 112-acre former golf course and country club on the city’s East Side. City Council Member Nelsie Yang, who represents the area, was...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Condos on Okauchee Lake to be completed soon

OKAUCHEE LAKE — A condominium development on Okauchee Lake is expected to be completed within the coming weeks. According to Peter Renner, owner of Renner Architects, The Waters at Okauchee Lake project includes 10 high-end condos with underground access to a private boat house and boat slips. Seven of the units have been sold, the last one for $1.8 million, Renner said.
OKAUCHEE LAKE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Five years after massive manure spill, residents fighting for clean water

In late 2016, a pipe burst at the Emerald Sky Dairy, a factory farm in the town of Emerald in St. Croix County. The resulting leak ended up spilling nearly 300,000 gallons of manure into the surrounding wetlands and water systems.  The farm, which has a permit to operate as a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation […] The post Five years after massive manure spill, residents fighting for clean water appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Hudson Star-Observer

Carolyn Larrabee

Carolyn Henrietta Larrabee, born July 22, 1944, age 77, passed away Tuesday, May 31 at Regions Hospital, St. Paul, after a long struggle with health concerns. She is survived by her sister Kay (Wayne) Siebold of Sarasota, Florida and two brothers, Kent (Barb) Larrabee and Gary (Nora) Larrabee, both of River Falls, and many nieces and nephews. Carolyn is preceded in death by Kenneth and Eveline Larrabee of River Falls and Teeja Johnson from Sarasota, Florida. She was known for her volunteer work at the River Falls library, participation in church, and beautiful hand-made quilts. Carolyn is remembered as a kind, caring, and giving person who will be missed by all. A social gathering will be held on Saturday, June 4th at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Service (805 E Division St.) in River Falls beginning at 2 pm followed by a memory sharing service at 3 pm. Private family interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
RIVER FALLS, WI
captimes.com

Dane County judge hands election skeptic latest legal defeat

A Dane County judge on Wednesday affirmed a December 2021 decision from the Wisconsin Elections Commission that found the city of Madison did not violate state election law by accepting private grant money to help administer the 2020 presidential election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision from Dane County Circuit...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Republican Investigation Of 2020 Presidential Election In Wisconsin $200K Over Budget

The Republican investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin is reported to be about 200-thousand dollars over its budget. When Assembly Speaker Robin Vos first appointed former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to conduct the review a budget of 676-thousand dollars was established. A report this week reveals the state has spent a little over 896-thousand dollars on the review and five lawsuits connected to it. The Journal Sentinel reported the figures after obtaining invoices under the state’s open records law. The investigation was launched almost a year ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WEA Trust, Health Tradition Health Plan leaving Wisconsin’s insurance market by end of 2022

MADISON, Wis. — WEA Trust and the Health Tradition Health Plan are getting out of Wisconsin’s health insurance market by the end of the year. In a news release Wednesday, the groups said existing plan members will be covered until they choose new coverage or until December 31, whichever is earlier. WEA Trust will continue members’ long term care, life and vision coverage.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Fire Guts Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building

Originally published June 2 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire gutted a historic building Thursday that’s part of Fort Snelling’s Upper Post. Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says multiple 911 calls about the fire at Building 53 — also known as the Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building — started coming in at about 2:30 p.m. When crews arrived, 40-50 mph winds were blowing the fire through the roof of the three-story brick building “like a tornado.” Tyner says workers inside were “lucky to get out,” with the last of the workers coming out when crews arrived. Two firefighters suffered minor hand burns from melting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Karen L. Sargent

Karen Louise Sargent (née Olson), age 77, of Hudson, Wisconsin passed away peacefully with her daughter, Stephanie, and son-in-law, Steve, at her side on May 27, 2022, in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Karen, born on July 26, 1944, in Red Wing, Minnesota, is the eldest daughter of Howard and Lorraine (Turnbell) Olson. She grew up on Lake Pepin in Maiden Rock, Wisconsin with her 5 brothers and 1 sister.
HUDSON, WI
News Break
Politics
bizjournals

Amazon will build delivery facility in Anoka County

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will build a 140,000-square foot delivery station employing up to 600 people in the Anoka County city of Centerville, the latest move by the e-commerce giant to boost its Twin Cities distribution network. NorthMetroTV has a report on the plans by Seattle-based Amazon, which were approved...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
bizjournals

Lakeville's building boom continues with 1,000-unit pitch along I-35

Lakeville's rapid growth isn't slowing down. The suburb was just identified as the fastest-growing city in the state, according to new Census Bureau data. Now a Minnetonka-based developer plans to turn 132 acres of farmland in the suburb into over 1,000 units of housing. Dale Properties LLC has submitted an...
WEAU-TV 13

Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former State Rep.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Friday to honor a former Wisconsin State Representative who passed away Saturday at the age of 67. Former State Rep. Sheryl K. Albers-Anders worked as an agriculturist for many years, Governor Tony Evers said Thursday. She worked on her family’s farm, was a member of many agriculture organizations, and was also recognized as both Sauk County’s Miss Farm Bureau and Outstanding Young Farmer.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

What's the status of gun safety legislation in Wisconsin?

America continues to be plagued by relentless mass shootings and rising homicide rates in cities. In Wisconsin, legislative Democrats and Republicans have diametrically opposed views on how to tackle the problems. Democrats say easy access to guns is a public health issue, while Republicans hold tight to the Second Amendment.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt after SUV vs. Semi crash in St. Croix County

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after an SUV vs. Semi crash in St. Croix County Friday morning. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, at 8:20 a.m. on Friday an SUV vs. Semi crash occurred on I-94 Westbound at mile marker 27 near Wilson.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
redlakenationnews.com

Determining citizenship: Minnesota Chippewa face historic blood quantum vote

DULUTH - Should Native American blood continue to be a tribal citizenship requirement?. That's the question facing the 34,000 adult citizens of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe (MCT) who are being asked whether to amend a critical piece of the tribe's controversial Constitution. It's a document that dictates its citizenship, rights, elections and governing body that was forced upon them by the federal government more than 60 years ago.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Strong Storms in Deer River Cause Extensive Damage

People in portions of the Lakeland viewing area are cleaning up after strong storms moved through the Northland on Memorial Day. The devastation was severe in some areas, including in Deer River. In the city, strong wings caused extensive damage in a residential area in town. Homes and garages were...
DEER RIVER, MN
fox9.com

59 Minnesota lawmakers aren't seeking re-election, most since 1970

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It'll be a new-look Minnesota Legislature in 2023. A total of 59 members between the House and Senate are not seeking re-election to their current seats this year, more than one-fourth of the Legislature's 201 members. That is the highest number since at least 1970, according to Legislative Reference Library data.
MINNESOTA STATE

