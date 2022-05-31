A local rock band is up for a major music award

ARTICLE AND PHOTOS BY LAUREN SEPHTON, @BRIGHTMOMENTCO. Ryan’s Restaurant has been a Winston-Salem staple since the first day it opened its doors in 1977. It’s minutes from downtown yet offers a hidden escape from the daily hustle, with large window seating and a starlight deck that gives you a vibrantly green panoramic view of their large oaks. If you are seated inside, or outside enjoying the peaceful serenity, you may even spot a few North Carolina birds passing by earlier in the evenings. Whether you’re celebrating a special night or simply dining, Ryan’s is a superb place to turn any night into an experience with their incredible service and intimate atmosphere.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO