The newly formed Never Too Old for YA Book Club will meet for their June book discussion at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1 in the library Community Room. The selected title is "We Were Liars" by e. Lockhart. Books are available at the library for interested participants, and everyone is welcome to join the group at any time. Registration is required. Register online, by phone: 515-465-3569, or visit the library in person to sign up.

2 DAYS AGO