Uvalde police, school district no longer cooperating with Texas probe of shooting

Edris Blanche Frodsham Johnson, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 26, 2022. She was born in Brigham City on June 13, 1940, to Verland Jay and Blanche Frye Frodsham, the youngest of five children. She was raised in Brigham City where she attended grade school and graduated from Box Elder High School. She excelled in typing and attended many competitions. She was Secretary of the Senior Class and active in the B’Etts. She was a very good softball player and belonged to a competitive league. She was speedy around the bases and could hit the ball farther than you would expect for how little she was. Eddie worked at Thiokol for ten years as a secretary for the general manager until she started her family. She met Darrell Johnson at a dance in Logan and they started dating. They were married on January 31, 1964 in the Logan Temple and had a beautiful life together. They were married for 58 years. They had three wonderful children, which brought forth 11 grandkids and four great grand kids.

BRIGHAM CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO