ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

'See you tomorrow night': Dragons set for 2nd season opener

By Pete Hayes
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON - Darrel Handelsman hit town Saturday and he hasn't slowed down yet. The Alton River Dragons manager is busy getting his team ready for its second season opener Wednesday at Lloyd Hopkins Field against...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

River Dragons beat defending champ Cape Catfish 7-3

ALTON - The Alton River Dragons downed a nemesis Thursday night and ran their record to 2-0 on the young season. The Alton River Dragons scored twice in the first inning and never relinquished the lead in a 7-3 win over the defending Prospect League champion Cape Catfish on Thursday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Thriller: Dragons beat Springfield in opener

ALTON - Noah Bush didn't get to pitch often in the spring at Iowa Western Community College. "No, not a whole lot," Bush said. "I got about 10 innings, a little under. They kind of played me in the field a little more. I felt like I got shorted."
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

'Leave shoes to fill': Sectional champ Calhoun will reload, but miss seniors

SPRINGFIELD - The final pitch had yet to be thrown when freshman Audrey Gilman sought out senior Kylie Angel in the Calhoun Warriors dugout. Angel rose from her seat on the bench and was greeted with a hug from Gilman. Before the embrace ended, the final out came Monday in Calhoun's 12-4 loss to Glasford Illini Bluffs in the Class 1A softball super-sectional at Illinois-Springfield. And the torch was passed, from senior to freshman.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
City
Ohio, IL
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Collinsville, IL
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, IL
Alton, IL
Sports
City
Lynwood, IL
City
Louisville, IL
City
Rockford, IL
City
Waverly, IL
City
Tennessee, IL
The Telegraph

Bunker Hill to host state clay shooting tourney Saturday

BUNKER HILL - The Illinois State High School Clay Target League's state tournament will take place Saturday featuring more than 734 athletes from 50 teams.  The Trap Shooting State Tournament will be held at the Brittany Shooting Park, 11374 Prairie Dell Road, in Bunker Hill. View the digital program at https://bit.ly/2022ILTP . The league's priorities are safety, fun and marksmanship - in that order, said the league's Drew Tri , marketing specialist for USA High School Clay Target League, based in Eagan, Minnesota. The league is the safest sport in school, Tri said, with not one reported injury since the inception of the league in 2001. Each athlete must complete firearm safety certification before participation.
BUNKER HILL, IL
The Telegraph

'Learning experience': Hoener reflects on Marquette's season

ALTON - Brian Hoener was pleased with his Marquette Catholic High girls soccer team in 2022, all things considered. And there were plenty of things to consider. The Explorers girls team, with a roster dotted with young players, put together a 15-victory season, won a regional title and advanced to the semifinals of the Quincy Notre Dame Class 1A Sectional.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Race weekend is finally here

MADISON - Ferris Bueller was right; life moves pretty fast. That speed will be on full display during the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison. This weekend is filled with racing events. And The Telegraph is here as your crew chief to make sure you don't miss it.
MADISON, IL
FOX 2

Watch the Enjoy Illinois 300 Hauler Parade

ST. LOUIS – The Hauler Parade took place Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is a part of the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series. Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX captured video of the haulers traveling from World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois to Ballpark Village in Downtown St. Louis. The […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Moore
Person
Mike Hampton
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS LATE MODELS RETURN TO TRI-CITY SPEEDWAY

CONCORD, NC – The St. Louis area is calling the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series as they return to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL, for the first time since 2004. Drivers will battle in a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win Feature on Friday, June 3, as the...
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Epic Food Month kicks off with pizza week Monday

ALTON - The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau kicks off its Epic Food Month Monday, June 6 with Epic Pizza Week. From June 6 through July 1, the tourism bureau is promoting four weeks of great grub throughout the Riverbend. Participating restaurant in Alton are Bluff City Grill, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, Johnson's Corner Restaurant, Alton Sports Tap, Decaro's, Mac's Downtown and Town Club of Alton, Inc. For a full restaurant list, visit https://www.riversandroutes.com/events/epic-food-month/.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Miles Davis Festival planned Saturday

he Miles Davis Committee will host the 17th annual Miles Davis Jazz Festival this year.  The Miles Davis Jazz Festival will be 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Post Commons, 300 Alby St., in Alton, led by Mistress of Ceremony Alton 4th Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown. The committee will award three students with $500 scholarships for college.
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Louisville#Wheeling University#Monmouth University#Lloyd Hopkins Field
The Telegraph

Epic Food Month kicks off June 6

ALTON - Make sure to leave room for seconds, because the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau kicks off its Epic Food Month events next week. From June 6 through July 1, the tourism bureau is promoting four weeks of great grub throughout the Riverbend. Launching the campaign is Epic Pizza Week June 6-10. That will be followed by Epic Wing Week June 13-17, Epic Burger Week June 20-24 and Epic Ice Cream Week June 27-July 1.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Ground broken for Granite City turf field

GRANITE CITY — Ground was broken Wednesday on a multi-purpose turf field at Granite City High School's Kevin Greene Field. Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann, GCHS Principal Daren DePew, GCHS Athletic Director John Moad and GCSD9 board members were present for the ground-breaking ceremony.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

NASCAR driver plans pit stop in Fairmont City Friday

FAIRMONT CITY - NASCAR Cup Series Driver Daniel Suárez will have a meet and greet at the Fairmont City Library at 4444 Collinsville Road at noon on Friday, June 3. Originally from Monterrey, Mexico, Suárez is the driver of the  No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro.  Suárez's racing career began in his native Mexico in 2003. His initial foray into motorsports came via a family acquaintance, whose son was into karting. A young Suárez ventured out to the track with the family for fun, but immediately caught the racing bug. Over the next few years, Suárez dedicated himself to karting. He became a two-time Mexican national karting champion (2004 and 2008) and twice earned a spot to compete in the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals karting event - 2004 in Spain and 2008 in Italy.
FAIRMONT CITY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Missourian

Hoffmanns buy Hillermann Nursery, Schulte’s Bakery

The Hoffmann Family of Companies is in the process of finalizing deals to purchase two Washington institutions. The corporation plans to add Hillermann Nursery & Florist to the Hoffman Family of Companies on June 1 and Schulte’s Bakery soon after, according to Don Simon, the Hoffmann CEO of the Missouri operations.
WASHINGTON, MO
The Telegraph

Mettler-Cherry joins NGRREC

EAST ALTON - Former Southwestern Illinois College Dean of Math and Sciences Paige Mettler-Cherry has joined the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm), a division of Lewis and Clark Community College, as the new Director of Operations and Strategic Initiatives. As part of NGRREC's leadership team, Mettler-Cherry will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction for the education and conservation departments, along with supporting research operations. "My career in higher education gives me the best of both worlds, working with students and conducting research," she said. "I am passionate about conservation and love introducing students to science, ecology and the great outdoors."
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Color-coded parking set at WWTR

Color-coded parking is planned for Friday through Sunday at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison. Officials early Wednesday announced Sunday's inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race is sold out. WWTR, Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Transportation have established "race day routes" and parking designations Friday through Sunday. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early and comply with parking instructions and personnel.
MADISON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy