'See you tomorrow night': Dragons set for 2nd season opener

BUNKER HILL - The Illinois State High School Clay Target League's state tournament will take place Saturday featuring more than 734 athletes from 50 teams.
The Trap Shooting State Tournament will be held at the Brittany Shooting Park, 11374 Prairie Dell Road, in Bunker Hill. View the digital program at https://bit.ly/2022ILTP .
The league's priorities are safety, fun and marksmanship - in that order, said the league's Drew Tri , marketing specialist for USA High School Clay Target League, based in Eagan, Minnesota. The league is the safest sport in school, Tri said, with not one reported injury since the inception of the league in 2001. Each athlete must complete firearm safety certification before participation.
