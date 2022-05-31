'See you tomorrow night': Dragons set for 2nd season opener

FAIRMONT CITY - NASCAR Cup Series Driver Daniel Suárez will have a meet and greet at the Fairmont City Library at 4444 Collinsville Road at noon on Friday, June 3. Originally from Monterrey, Mexico, Suárez is the driver of the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro. Suárez's racing career began in his native Mexico in 2003. His initial foray into motorsports came via a family acquaintance, whose son was into karting. A young Suárez ventured out to the track with the family for fun, but immediately caught the racing bug. Over the next few years, Suárez dedicated himself to karting. He became a two-time Mexican national karting champion (2004 and 2008) and twice earned a spot to compete in the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals karting event - 2004 in Spain and 2008 in Italy.

