John Badman|The Telegraph After several hours of work Friday, and the help of two giant cranes, workers from Ardent Mills in Alton removed the large elbow pipe from a dust filtration system on the Mississippi River side of the mill. Budrovich Crane in St. Louis used two German made cranes, one to lift workers in a bucket and the other to secure and lower the pipe. Workers at the mill said the pipe needed repairs as part of the facility's regular maintenance. (John Badman)

ALTON, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO