Braves' William Contreras: On bench again Tuesday

Strider is listed as Atlanta's starting pitcher for Saturday's game in Colorado. Though Strider failed to escape the fifth inning and allowed five runs -- one shy of the total he surrendered in his first 11 relief appearances -- in his first MLB start Monday in Arizona, the hard-throwing rookie had some positive takeaways from the outing. He retired 11 of the 19 batters he faced via strikeout or groundout, and Mark Bowman of MLB.com notes that defensive misplays by Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall that didn't go down in the scorebook as errors contributed to Strider's ERA ballooning from 2.22 to 3.45. A trip to Coors Field isn't ideal for Strider as he attempts to whittle down his ERA, but he still looks like Atlanta's best option for the No. 5 starter role with the team having already cycled through a number of other pitchers at the back end of the rotation to little success this season.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO