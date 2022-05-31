ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves' William Contreras: On bench again Tuesday

Contreras remains on the bench Tuesday against Arizona. The arrival of Michael Harris may have forced...

Three aspects of the Braves that have gotten significantly worse this season

I’ve talked a lot about how it’s way too early to worry about the Braves. Is being 10 games back in the division as the calendar turns to June ideal? Absolutely not. Will it be extremely difficult to catch up to the Mets? Yes. But is it possible? Very much so, and the Braves can also make it into the postseason by nabbing one of the Wild Card spots, which are well within their reach.
William Contreras out of Atlanta's Thursday lineup against Rockies

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Contreras will rest after Travis d'Arnaud was announced as Thursday's starting catcher for Ian Anderson. Per Baseball Savant on 44 batted balls this season, Contreras has produced a 18.2% barrel rate and a .418 expected...
Brian Snitker comments on Ronald Acuña’s recent injury

Acuña played in the field yesterday, which is made of turf in Arizona. Originally, the plan was for him to DH only in this series. But because of poor outfield play, Snitker went back on his words and chose to stick Acuña in the outfield. Unfortunately, it appears...
Rockies take on the Braves after Rodgers' 3-home run game

LINE: Braves -148, Rockies +127; over/under is 11 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Atlanta Braves after Brendan Rodgers hit three home runs on Wednesday in a 13-12 win over the Marlins. Colorado has a 23-27 record overall and a 16-12 record in home games. The Rockies have...
Braves claim Marlins infielder off waivers, move Manny Piña to the 60-day IL

For those hoping Dunand might somehow be the savior the Braves are desperately searching for, I would say that’s highly unlikely. The former Marlin does have some decent stats this season, though. In 20 AAA games, he’s recorded a .779 OPS, and in three major-league games, he’s collected three hits and a homer in 10 at-bats. However, his track record in the minors suggests this is nothing more than the Braves acquiring organizational depth.
Braves' William Contreras: Three hits in Wednesday's win

Contreras went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Diamondbacks. The 24-year-old backstop continues to make a strong case to keep a regular spot in the Atlanta lineup. Contreras has gone 13-for-33 (.394) over his last 10 games with five doubles, three homers, six runs and seven RBI while bouncing between catcher, DH and even seeing one game in left field. Travis d'Arnaud is batting .188 (6-for-32) over that same stretch without an RBI, so it could be only a matter of time until the veteran's hold on the starting spot behind the plate slips.
Hanser Alberto heads to Dodgers' bench on Thursday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Thursday's contest against the New York Mets. Alberto will sit after Justin Turner and Edwin Rios were chosen as Thursday's starting third baseman and designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 49 batted balls this season, Alberto has recorded a...
Blackmon leads Rockies against the Braves after 4-hit game

LINE: Braves -179, Rockies +153; over/under is 11 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Atlanta Braves after Charlie Blackmon's four-hit game on Thursday. Colorado has a 16-13 record in home games and a 23-28 record overall. The Rockies have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .333.
Falcons Release Player Following Wide Receiver Signing

The Atlanta Falcons made a few notable roster moves on Thursday morning. Most notably, the NFC South franchise has released a veteran offensive lineman. The Falcons have released offensive lineman Rashaad Coward. The move was made to make room for wide receiver Cameron Baston. Coward was an undrafted free agent...
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Serving as designated hitter

Acuna (general soreness) is starting Thursday's game against the Rockies. Acuna was held out of Wednesday's lineup since he was feeling sore following Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks, but he'll serve as the designated hitter and lead off a day later. Over his last four games, the 24-year-old has gone 3-for-15 with a double, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base.
Braves' Spencer Strider: Getting second start Saturday

Strider is listed as Atlanta's starting pitcher for Saturday's game in Colorado. Though Strider failed to escape the fifth inning and allowed five runs -- one shy of the total he surrendered in his first 11 relief appearances -- in his first MLB start Monday in Arizona, the hard-throwing rookie had some positive takeaways from the outing. He retired 11 of the 19 batters he faced via strikeout or groundout, and Mark Bowman of MLB.com notes that defensive misplays by Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall that didn't go down in the scorebook as errors contributed to Strider's ERA ballooning from 2.22 to 3.45. A trip to Coors Field isn't ideal for Strider as he attempts to whittle down his ERA, but he still looks like Atlanta's best option for the No. 5 starter role with the team having already cycled through a number of other pitchers at the back end of the rotation to little success this season.
Braves offense flashes what is possible in blowout of Colorado

One of the overarching storylines and points of frustration for fans has been the Braves’ woes with runners in scoring position. Everyone is sick of the unproductive outs that seem so common for this year’s squad. However, the Braves seem to be flipping the script. In a 13-6 victory over the Rockies, Atlanta went 9-for-19 with runners in scoring position, giving us a glimpse of what this team can do in the future.
Braves' Adam Duvall: Steps out of lineup

Duvall is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. Duvall started the past three games and will take a seat after going 3-for-13 with a double and a run scored during that span. Marcell Ozuna, Michael Harris and Guillermo Heredia will start from left to right in the outfield while Ronald Acuna (general soreness) serves as the designated hitter.
NCAA Makes Ruling On Georgia Basketball Player Jailyn Ingram

Jailyn Ingram will return to Georgia this season. According to Marc Weiszer of Athens Banner-Herald, Bulldogs coach Mike White said the NCAA granted the forward's request for an extra year of eligibility. After five seasons at Florida Atlantic, Ingram transferred to Georgia with an extra year awarded to all players...
Castillo shines as Mariners edge Orioles 7-6 in 10 innings

BALTIMORE (AP) — On a night of baserunning mishaps and blown leads, Diego Castillo looked calm as could be in closing out the win for Seattle. “My mind was the same," Castillo said. "Just take out every hitter I face, and just finish the game." With Seattle's automatic runner...
