This past weekend, Chicago slang spitter Chance The Rapper was acknowledged by music icon Anita Baker, who thanked Chance during a show for helping her acquire her masters. Baker showed her thanks to CTR during a recent performance where he was in attendance. “You should say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry and by way of helping me, helping me to get a hold and ownership of my master recordings,” Baker said, pointing at Chance, who stood up and thanked the audience for the round of applause.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO