Melifonwu has been working out at both cornerback and safety this offseason, Benjamin Raven of MLive.com reports. As a third-round rookie in 2021, Melifonwu received the Week 2 start at outside cornerback in place of Jeff Okudah (Achilles), but he then missed the next nine weeks with a quadriceps injury. He returned down the stretch to log significant time at slot cornerback, and in Week 16, he was matched up with Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. Now he's getting time at safety, likely making the 23-year-old one of the most versatile pieces in Detroit's secondary. With that said, the path to getting a large role opposite Tracy Walker involves beating out DeShon Elliott and third-round draft pick Kerby Joseph.

