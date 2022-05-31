Tigers' Derek Hill: Takes seat for second game

Ohtani is serving as the designated hitter in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Ohtani was the starting pitcher during Thursday's matinee, and he allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in three innings to take the loss. He also went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts at the plate, and he'll remain in the lineup as the designated hitter and bat second during the second game of the twin bill. Ohtani's usage during the doubleheader marks the first time since 1945 that a player has served as the starting pitcher in a matinee before starting the second game of a twin bill as a non-pitcher.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO