MLB

Tigers' Derek Hill: Takes seat for second game

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hill is out of the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

WATCH: Yankees' Aaron Judge robs Angels' Shohei Ohtani of a home run

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels began a star-studded, three-game series Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium that features Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout against Aaron Judge & Co. (GameTracker). One inning into the game, it was advantage: Judge. He robbed an Ohtani home run at the center-field wall in the first inning.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB Hot Seat Rankings: Five managers who could soon be out of a job, including Phillies' Joe Girardi

It's been nearly four years since a Major League Baseball team fired a manager around the midseason mark. The last time it occurred was back in July 2018, when the St. Louis Cardinals dismissed Mike Matheny after 93 games. Mike Shildt would take over on an interim basis before later earning the full-time position; he would remain in that post through the end of last season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Resting for afternoon game

Stallings is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nick Fortes will be behind the plate for Game 1, catching for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera. Expect Stallings, who has gone hitless with seven strikeouts in 10 at-bats over his last three starts, to check back into the lineup for the nightcap.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks good again Tuesday

Fulmer pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in the Tigers' 4-0 win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. It wasn't a save situation, but Fulmer still effectively shut the door on Minnesota, needing just 10 pitches to retire the side. The righty is behind Gregory Soto in the pecking order for saves at the moment, though he's pitched well with a 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 18.2 innings this season. Fulmer did have 14 saves a season ago, so it's possible he gets a look in the closer role at some point if Soto stumbles, though the latter has also looked good with a 2.16 ERA and nine saves in 10 chances.
MLB
Willi Castro
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Suffers quad strain

Naquin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a strained left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Leaves with hand injury

VanMeter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with left hand discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. VanMeter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the sixth inning. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and he'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Jaguars' James Robinson: Resumes jogging on field

Robinson (Achilles) resumed running as part of his rehab process Friday, his representation Steinberg Sports reports. Coach Doug Pederson has already said that Robinson won't participate in OTAs or resume actually practicing until training camp, but it's notable to see that the running back has already been given clearance to start jogging. Robinson is working his way back from a torn left Achilles tendon suffered late December, which makes him uncertain for Week 1; however, so far it appears as though his recovery has remained fully on schedule. Meanwhile, 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne is participating in OTAs without restrictions after having missed his rookie campaign due to a Lisfranc injury.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Takes part in BP

Muncy (elbow) took part in early batting practice ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pirates, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Muncy landed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation Saturday, and Wednesday marked the first time that he had taken part in pregame batting practice since landing on the IL. Assuming he feels good afterward, he's expected to be sent to Camelback Ranch soon to ramp up his activity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Center Field#Doubleheader#Nightcap#Tigers
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Swats sixth homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies. He took Aaron Nola deep in the sixth inning, providing the Giants with a 5-2 lead, but it was the last gasp of the team's offense on the night. Flores has gone yard in two of the last three games to give him six homers on the year, and he's slashing .255/.311/.430 with 26 runs and 30 RBI through 45 contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Serving as DH in nightcap

Ohtani is serving as the designated hitter in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Ohtani was the starting pitcher during Thursday's matinee, and he allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in three innings to take the loss. He also went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts at the plate, and he'll remain in the lineup as the designated hitter and bat second during the second game of the twin bill. Ohtani's usage during the doubleheader marks the first time since 1945 that a player has served as the starting pitcher in a matinee before starting the second game of a twin bill as a non-pitcher.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Drives in two

Hampson went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. Hampson was out of the lineup for the first game Wednesday, but he started in center field and hit eighth in the latter contest. He did all of his damage in the fifth inning, recording a two-RBI double while also coming around to score. Hampson has received inconsistent playing time even with Kris Bryant (back) sidelined, and he figures to continue to split time with Sam Hilliard as Colorado's fourth outfielder.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Drives in pair

Mendick went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Blue Jays. Mendick delivered an RBI double and came around to score in the fifth inning. In two games since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte, he has delivered four hits, two RBI and three runs scored across eight at-bats. With Tim Anderson (groin) on the injured list and Leury Garcia (side) day-to-day, Mendick should continue to get run at shortstop in the short term.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Riding pine Wednesday

Castro isn't starting Wednesday against the Dodgers. Castro has been an everyday player since joining the major-league club, but he'll get a breather after he hit .100 with a triple and seven strikeouts over the last five games. Diego Castillo will draw the start at shortstop and bat fifth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Nursing sore shoulder

Longoria left Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to soreness in his right shoulder and isn't expected to be in the lineup Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria went 0-for-1 with a strikeout and a walk prior to exiting Tuesday's contest, and he's poised to receive a day off for the series finale in Philadelphia. The veteran third baseman may still be available off the bench, however, so the injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Ready to head out on rehab

Taylor (illness) is set to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Taylor has been on the COVID-19-related injured list since May 19 after testing positive for the virus, so he'll head to the minors to ramp up again after missing nearly two weeks of action. Once he's fully regained his conditioning, Taylor should take over as the Royals' everyday center fielder, which will leave fewer at-bats available for Kyle Isbel.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Matt Wisler: Earns extra-inning save

Wisler struck out one in a scoreless 11th inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Rangers. Wisler was inserted into a tricky save situation, as he was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in extra innings. However, he didn't allow the runner on second base to advance in the clean frame and picked up his first save of the season. Wisler has maintained a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 20:7 K:BB across 25.2 innings to begin the campaign, though his save came after each of J.P. Feyereisen, Brooks Raley and Colin Poche had entered the game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Collects win despite shaky control

Bard (3-2) allowed an unearned run on four walks and no hits across two scoreless innings to earn the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. Bard entered the game with the score tied at 11 in the ninth inning. He surrendered a pair of walks in each frame but allowed only a sacrifice fly to avoid any significant damage. Bard began the season without allowing a walk across his first 10 innings, but in 9.1 frames since he's handed out 10 free passes. His 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP for the campaign still look good, but he'll need to find the strike zone more consistently to remain effective in the long term.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Isbel isn't starting Wednesday against the Guardians. Isbel started Tuesday against Cleveland and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts. However, he'll get a breather in Wednesday's series finale while Whit Merrifield shifts to center field with Emmanuel Rivera entering the lineup at third base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Signs with Vikings

Bullard signed a contract with Minnesota on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Bullard, who will join his fourth team in as many years, was limited to nine games last season, recording 21 tackles and one pass defended with Atlanta. The 28-year-old should help provide additional depth on Minnesota's defensive line, should he make the team's final roster heading into this coming season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

