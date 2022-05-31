Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Back at practice

Robinson (Achilles) resumed running as part of his rehab process Friday, his representation Steinberg Sports reports. Coach Doug Pederson has already said that Robinson won't participate in OTAs or resume actually practicing until training camp, but it's notable to see that the running back has already been given clearance to start jogging. Robinson is working his way back from a torn left Achilles tendon suffered late December, which makes him uncertain for Week 1; however, so far it appears as though his recovery has remained fully on schedule. Meanwhile, 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne is participating in OTAs without restrictions after having missed his rookie campaign due to a Lisfranc injury.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO