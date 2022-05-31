ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Back at practice

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Penny (hamstring) participated in Tuesday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. Penny sat out of OTAs last week due...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Derek Carr's brother says former Packers star Davante Adams had been trying to join Raiders since 2017

The Packers stunned the rest of the NFL this offseason when they traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders. Well, most of the NFL. Adams had previously admitted it'd be a "dream" to reunite with college teammate Derek Carr, Las Vegas' quarterback. Carr's brother, David, confirmed as much this week, telling "The Rich Eisen Show" that Adams had been angling to team up with Derek on the Raiders for something like five years before his actual trade.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Hackett Calls Out Russell Wilson, Broncos Offense After Practice

And on the fourth day of Organized Team Activities, disaster struck the Denver Broncos offense. It took but a single play — the opening play. Quarterback Russell Wilson floated a ball into the waiting arms of cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who returned the interception for a would-be touchdown. The turnover was met with utter jubilation from Surtain and his defensive mates.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Observations From Seahawks Fifth OTA Practice

Drawing closer to their annual mandatory minicamp and the conclusion of their offseason program, the Seahawks held the fifth of nine organized team activities at the VMAC on Tuesday. Who stood out in Tuesday's session? Here are five observations from Seattle's third open OTA to the media:. 1. Drew Lock...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic Is Tearing Up Triple-A Again, But Does It Matter?

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto has routinely used the analogy of extending a "life raft" to some of the organization's floundering youngsters. Essentially, Seattle refuses to be in the business of forcing players like Kelenic to sink or swim—mostly sink—at the major league level, which isn't as common as it probably should be in MLB. Pressing the issue only risks further damage to the player and, by extension, the franchise as well.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Jaguars' James Robinson: Resumes jogging on field

Robinson (Achilles) resumed running as part of his rehab process Friday, his representation Steinberg Sports reports. Coach Doug Pederson has already said that Robinson won't participate in OTAs or resume actually practicing until training camp, but it's notable to see that the running back has already been given clearance to start jogging. Robinson is working his way back from a torn left Achilles tendon suffered late December, which makes him uncertain for Week 1; however, so far it appears as though his recovery has remained fully on schedule. Meanwhile, 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne is participating in OTAs without restrictions after having missed his rookie campaign due to a Lisfranc injury.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Shades of Looker and Kralik, UW Offers Another Puyallup Receiver

The University of Washington football team has made room on the roster before for accomplished receivers from Puyallup High School. With all of those high-powered quarterbacks coming out of that suburban football destination one after the other, it made perfect sense. Dane Looker, a favorite Puyallup passing target for Brock...
PUYALLUP, WA
CBS Sports

Marion Barber III dies at age 38: Former Cowboys, Bears running back passes away

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has died at the age of 38, the team announced Wednesday. "We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the team said in a statement. "Marion was an old school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Signs with Vikings

Bullard signed a contract with Minnesota on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Bullard, who will join his fourth team in as many years, was limited to nine games last season, recording 21 tackles and one pass defended with Atlanta. The 28-year-old should help provide additional depth on Minnesota's defensive line, should he make the team's final roster heading into this coming season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

A.J. Rose: Waived by Vikings

Rose was waived by the Vikings on Wednesday. Rose signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings in January, but he will now get claimed by another team, report to the Vikings' practice squad or get released. The move was made to clear up a spot for Albert Wilson, who signed a contract with the team Wednesday. Rose will continue to have to wait for his first opportunity to crack an active roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Colts' Rodrigo Blankenship: In offseason battle

Blankenship (hip) is expected to compete with Jake Verity for the Colts' kicking job during OTAs and training camp, Kevin Hickey of USA Today reports. Blankenship has held Indianapolis' starting kicker duties over the past two seasons when healthy, but he played just five games in 2021 before being placed on injured reserve with a hip injury in November. He ultimately converted 11 of 14 field-goals attempts and missed one extra-point attempt in 2021. Blankenship was relatively consistent in his rookie season with the Colts, and if healthy, he'll be the favorite to retain the kicking job.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

