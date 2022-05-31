ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Sitting out Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Smith (knee) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Martin...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Phillies pitcher J.A. Happ announces retirement

After a 15-year career, former Phillies starting pitcher J.A. Happ has announced that he has retired from Major League Baseball. After stops with the Phillies, Astros, Mariners, Pirates, Yankees, Twins, Cardinals, and two stops with the Blue Jays, Happ has decided to hang up his glove after what can only be described as a solid MLB career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Oakland, CA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
CBS Sports

Derek Carr's brother says former Packers star Davante Adams had been trying to join Raiders since 2017

The Packers stunned the rest of the NFL this offseason when they traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders. Well, most of the NFL. Adams had previously admitted it'd be a "dream" to reunite with college teammate Derek Carr, Las Vegas' quarterback. Carr's brother, David, confirmed as much this week, telling "The Rich Eisen Show" that Adams had been angling to team up with Derek on the Raiders for something like five years before his actual trade.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Marion Barber III dies at 38: Former Cowboys, Bears RB reportedly found dead in his apartment

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has died at the age of 38, the team confirmed with a statement Wednesday. "We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."
FRISCO, TX
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Smith
CBS Sports

MLB Hot Seat Rankings: Five managers who could soon be out of a job, including Phillies' Joe Girardi

It's been nearly four years since a Major League Baseball team fired a manager around the midseason mark. The last time it occurred was back in July 2018, when the St. Louis Cardinals dismissed Mike Matheny after 93 games. Mike Shildt would take over on an interim basis before later earning the full-time position; he would remain in that post through the end of last season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks good again Tuesday

Fulmer pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in the Tigers' 4-0 win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. It wasn't a save situation, but Fulmer still effectively shut the door on Minnesota, needing just 10 pitches to retire the side. The righty is behind Gregory Soto in the pecking order for saves at the moment, though he's pitched well with a 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 18.2 innings this season. Fulmer did have 14 saves a season ago, so it's possible he gets a look in the closer role at some point if Soto stumbles, though the latter has also looked good with a 2.16 ERA and nine saves in 10 chances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Resting for afternoon game

Stallings is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nick Fortes will be behind the plate for Game 1, catching for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera. Expect Stallings, who has gone hitless with seven strikeouts in 10 at-bats over his last three starts, to check back into the lineup for the nightcap.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Geraldo Perdomo grabbing seat Wednesday afternoon for Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Perdomo reached base in an 11th straight appearance on Tuesday, but he appears to be getting a breather on Wednesday afternoon. Jake Hager is shifting to shortstop while Ketel Marte returns to the lineup to play second base and bat third.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Astros#Mlb Com
CBS Sports

Angels' Tyler Wade: Sits against southpaw

Wade isn't starting the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Wade has started against just four left-handed pitchers this year, and he'll get a breather with southpaw Nestor Cortes on the mound for the Yankees in Thursday's matinee. Matt Duffy is starting at the hot corner and batting fourth.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Leaves with hand injury

VanMeter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with left hand discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. VanMeter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the sixth inning. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and he'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Kyle Wright: Blanks Arizona for fifth win

Wright (5-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 6-0 victory over Arizona, giving up three hits and five walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out five. The right-hander fought his control but was able to prevent the Diamondbacks from cashing in any of their chances, exiting after 101 pitches (64 strikes), Wright delivered his seventh quality start of the season, and he'll carry a 2.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 66:23 K:BB through 59.2 innings into his next outing.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Jaguars' James Robinson: Resumes jogging on field

Robinson (Achilles) resumed running as part of his rehab process Friday, his representation Steinberg Sports reports. Coach Doug Pederson has already said that Robinson won't participate in OTAs or resume actually practicing until training camp, but it's notable to see that the running back has already been given clearance to start jogging. Robinson is working his way back from a torn left Achilles tendon suffered late December, which makes him uncertain for Week 1; however, so far it appears as though his recovery has remained fully on schedule. Meanwhile, 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne is participating in OTAs without restrictions after having missed his rookie campaign due to a Lisfranc injury.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Recalled from Triple-A

McKinstry was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Since Kevin Pillar (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list, McKinstry will rejoin the Dodgers as a utility man after spending a month in the minors. Over 38 games in Oklahoma City this year, McKinstry has slashed .338/.424/.464 with two homers, 31 runs and 19 RBI. While the 27-year-old has some defensive versatility, he should serve as a depth option since Cody Bellinger (hip) is back in action Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Swats sixth homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies. He took Aaron Nola deep in the sixth inning, providing the Giants with a 5-2 lead, but it was the last gasp of the team's offense on the night. Flores has gone yard in two of the last three games to give him six homers on the year, and he's slashing .255/.311/.430 with 26 runs and 30 RBI through 45 contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Nursing sore shoulder

Longoria left Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to soreness in his right shoulder and isn't expected to be in the lineup Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria went 0-for-1 with a strikeout and a walk prior to exiting Tuesday's contest, and he's poised to receive a day off for the series finale in Philadelphia. The veteran third baseman may still be available off the bench, however, so the injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy