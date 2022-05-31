ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres' Austin Nola: Out of lineup

 3 days ago

Nola will be on the bench Tuesday against St. Louis....

MLB Trade Rumors

Padres to release eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano, select former top prospect Nomar Mazara

The Padres are set to select the contract of outfielder Nomar Mazara, tweets Robert Murray of FanSided. The former Rangers top prospect-turned-journeyman inked a minor-league pact with San Diego over the winter. The move comes in conjunction with the “imminent” release of floundering second baseman/designated hitter Robinson Cano, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic (Twitter link). Murray and Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday night that Cano was likely to opt for free agency after declining to be optioned to Triple-A (as any player with five-plus years of MLB service can do). Whether he’ll be formally released or elect free agency is largely a moot point; the outcome is the same.
Padres to End Robinson Cano Experiment

The San Diego Padres are set to release veteran infielder Robinson Cano after just 12 games with the club, The Athletic reported. Cano, 39, was released by the New York Mets on May 8 and signed with the Padres five days later. But he went just 3-for-33 in San Diego, which has been waiting on the return of shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. following a motorcycle crash in the offseason.
Ha-Seong Kim sitting for Padres on Thursday

San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Kim will move to the bench on Thursday with Sergio Alcantara starting at shortstop. Alcantara will bat ninth versus right-hander Adrian Houser and the Brewers. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 6.4...
Nomar Mazara called up from Triple-A on Thursday

The San Diego Padres are calling up OF Nomar Mazara on Thursday from Triple-A El Paso. Prior to the call up, he was slashing .367/.454/.641. (Robert Murray on Twitter ) Mazara’s call up comes on the heels of the Padres asking Robinson Cano to be optioned and Cano electing free agency. The 27-year-old outfielder is getting his first chance at the major league level this season and provides the Padres with some outfield depth.
Robinson Chirinos catching Wednesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners. Chirinos is replacing Adley Rutschman at catcher and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Chirinos for 7.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,100 salary. Per our MLB...
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Three RBI in afternoon game

Cooper went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over the Rockies in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Marlins teed off on Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela -- Cooper was one of five Miami hitters to log three hits. The 31-year-old also started in the nightcap, but he went 0-for-2 before Nick Fortes replaced him as the designated hitter. Cooper is up to a .282/.361/.429 slash line with three home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 45 contests this year.
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks good again Tuesday

Fulmer pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in the Tigers' 4-0 win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. It wasn't a save situation, but Fulmer still effectively shut the door on Minnesota, needing just 10 pitches to retire the side. The righty is behind Gregory Soto in the pecking order for saves at the moment, though he's pitched well with a 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 18.2 innings this season. Fulmer did have 14 saves a season ago, so it's possible he gets a look in the closer role at some point if Soto stumbles, though the latter has also looked good with a 2.16 ERA and nine saves in 10 chances.
Reds' Tyler Naquin: Suffers quad strain

Naquin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a strained left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
Padres' Wil Myers: Not in Thursday's lineup

Myers (knee) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Milwaukee, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The 31-year-old received a gel injection for his inflamed right knee after Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals, and he won't be in the lineup Thursday as originally expected. Despite that initial optimism, it's not a major surprise Meyers will be forced to miss at least one game while recovering from the injection. Nomar Mazara had his contract selected from Triple-A El Paso and will make his debut for the Padres in right field.
Reds' Kyle Farmer: Out of lineup Friday

Farmer is not in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Nationals. Farmer will get a breather Friday after starting seven straight contests, going 11-for-24 with four homers, 11 RBI, seven runs and a stolen base in those games. Matt Reynolds will get the start at shortstop and bat ninth as the Reds face Josiah Gray on the mound.
Sergio Alcantara sitting for San Diego on Friday

San Diego Padres infielder Sergio Alcantara is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Ha-Seong Kim is replacing Alcantara at shortstop and hitting seventh. numberFire’s models project Kim for 7.4 FanDuel points on Friday, and he has a $2,500 salary. Per...
Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Leaves with hand injury

VanMeter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with left hand discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. VanMeter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the sixth inning. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and he'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time.
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Swats sixth homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies. He took Aaron Nola deep in the sixth inning, providing the Giants with a 5-2 lead, but it was the last gasp of the team's offense on the night. Flores has gone yard in two of the last three games to give him six homers on the year, and he's slashing .255/.311/.430 with 26 runs and 30 RBI through 45 contests.
Jaguars' James Robinson: Resumes jogging on field

Robinson (Achilles) resumed running as part of his rehab process Friday, his representation Steinberg Sports reports. Coach Doug Pederson has already said that Robinson won't participate in OTAs or resume actually practicing until training camp, but it's notable to see that the running back has already been given clearance to start jogging. Robinson is working his way back from a torn left Achilles tendon suffered late December, which makes him uncertain for Week 1; however, so far it appears as though his recovery has remained fully on schedule. Meanwhile, 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne is participating in OTAs without restrictions after having missed his rookie campaign due to a Lisfranc injury.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Serving as DH in nightcap

Ohtani is serving as the designated hitter in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Ohtani was the starting pitcher during Thursday's matinee, and he allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in three innings to take the loss. He also went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts at the plate, and he'll remain in the lineup as the designated hitter and bat second during the second game of the twin bill. Ohtani's usage during the doubleheader marks the first time since 1945 that a player has served as the starting pitcher in a matinee before starting the second game of a twin bill as a non-pitcher.
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Takes part in BP

Muncy (elbow) took part in early batting practice ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pirates, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Muncy landed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation Saturday, and Wednesday marked the first time that he had taken part in pregame batting practice since landing on the IL. Assuming he feels good afterward, he's expected to be sent to Camelback Ranch soon to ramp up his activity.
Twins' Max Kepler: Idle against lefty

Kepler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers. With southpaw Tarik Skubal on the bump for Detroit, the lefty-hitting Kepler will head to the bench as the Twins clear a spot in right field for Trevor Larnach. Before he sat out the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Kepler was instrumental in the Twins' 8-2 victory in Game 1, as he went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs.
Mariners Ink Scott Heineman to Minor League Contract

Heineman was an 11th-round selection of the Rangers back in 2015 and made his debut four years later in Texas. He most recently played for the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan and went 5 for 34 with a double, a walk and six strikeouts in 12 games. Before that, he appeared in 19 games for the Reds during the 2021 MLB season, running a slash line of .100/.206/.300 with a pair of home runs and a whopping 44.1 percent strikeout rate.
