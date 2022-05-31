ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Herschel Walker says he's 'mad' that Trump is 'taking credit' for his decision to run in the Georgia Senate race

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gZJ6x_0fwA7ROz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ssKA_0fwA7ROz00
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally in Athens, Ga., on May 23, 2022.

Megan Varner/Getty Images

  • Herschel Walker said he's "mad" at former President Trump for comments about his Georgia Senate run.
  • "President Trump never came out and said 'Herschel, will you run for that Senate seat?'" he said.
  • Walker easily won the Peach State's GOP Senate primary last week with 68% of the vote.

Herschel Walker, the newly-minted Georgia Republican Senate nominee and former University of Georgia football standout, said during a recent interview that he was "mad" at former President Donald Trump for suggesting that he pushed him into the race.

During a conversation with the rapper Killer Mike on Revolt TV, the ex-NFL star opened up when asked about his desire to serve in public office and spoke about Trump's involvement in him entering the contest to square off against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock this fall.

"One thing that people don't know is President Trump never asked me," Walker said in the interview.

He continued: "I need to tell him that he never asked. I heard it all on television that 'he's going to ask Herschel,' saying Hershel is going to run. President Trump never came out and said 'Herschel, will you run for that Senate seat?'"

During the interview, Walker expressed further displeasure at the former president's remarks on the race.

"So, I'm mad at him, because he never asked, but he's taking credit that he asked," he told Killer Mike.

Walker pointed to his faith in helping him decide whether he would enter into the race in Georgia, which in recent years has morphed from a Republican stronghold into a competitive swing state.

"Before this all started coming about, my wife and I ... went into prayer," he said. "We went into prayer and I prayed about it."

He added: "And to be honest with you, I was praying that God would bring somebody else because I'm happy. My life is doing well."

Insider reached out to a representative of Trump for comment.

Before Walker entered the Senate race last August, Trump floated a likely Walker candidacy, much to the detriment of lesser-known GOP candidates who had hoped to score the former president's endorsement but lacked the star power of the football standout.

Walker and Trump have been friends for years, and the native Georgian appeared alongside the former president when he sought reelection, including a campaign event to promote a $500 billion economic plan designed to create economic opportunities for Black Americans.

After entering the race, Walker immediately dominated in fundraising on the Republican side and boasted huge leads in public polling over his GOP opponents, whom he declined to debate — arguing that he wanted to focus on Warnock.

In last week's Republican primary , Walker won in a landslide, securing 68 percent of the vote; his closest competitor, state agriculture commissioner Gary Black, earned 13 percent support.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 71

Trumpsux
2d ago

I can’t believe he’s perusing this endeavor knowing his own party hates him. I have to commend him because believe me, the first opportunity and they’re going to shaft him

Reply(1)
31
my mind
2d ago

Hahaha Welcome to tRUMP's World. Trump credits himself for anything he deems positive and he deflects any blame to everyone else!! His MO

Reply(3)
39
mary ann b
2d ago

if you didn't want to run.don't run.any1 surprised 😮 that an orange hemorrhoid took credit?nope I am not.

Reply(1)
33
Related
Salon

GOP voters who claim "antifa" did Jan. 6 stumped when asked “then why didn’t Trump stop it?”

MSNBC's Elise Jordan stumped a focus group of Republican voters who blamed left-wing protesters for the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. The "Morning Joe" contributor interviewed voters in Georgia, and the panel of Republicans parroted conspiracy theories to minimize the deadly riots and blamed anti-fascist factions for the violence, although all of the hundreds of individuals charged in connection with the insurrection appear to be Donald Trump supporters.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Government
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Killer Mike
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama raises eyebrows by using the word 'WOMXN' as she says Roe v Wade leak means 'millions will lose right to make decisions about their bodies'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama sparked debate on an Instagram post after she 'used the term womxn' when voicing her support for abortion care. Obama took to Instagram on Saturday to encourage voters to take part in the midterm primary elections, especially in states where a potential Supreme Court's Roe vs. Wade overturn would likely lead to abortion bans.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Senate#Republican Senate#The Peach State#Gop#University Of Georgia#Revolt Tv#Democratic
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

515K+
Followers
32K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy