Herschel Walker says he's 'mad' that Trump is 'taking credit' for his decision to run in the Georgia Senate race

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally in Athens, Ga., on May 23, 2022. Megan Varner/Getty Images

Herschel Walker said he's "mad" at former President Trump for comments about his Georgia Senate run.

"President Trump never came out and said 'Herschel, will you run for that Senate seat?'" he said.

Walker easily won the Peach State's GOP Senate primary last week with 68% of the vote.

Herschel Walker, the newly-minted Georgia Republican Senate nominee and former University of Georgia football standout, said during a recent interview that he was "mad" at former President Donald Trump for suggesting that he pushed him into the race.

During a conversation with the rapper Killer Mike on Revolt TV, the ex-NFL star opened up when asked about his desire to serve in public office and spoke about Trump's involvement in him entering the contest to square off against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock this fall.

"One thing that people don't know is President Trump never asked me," Walker said in the interview.

He continued: "I need to tell him that he never asked. I heard it all on television that 'he's going to ask Herschel,' saying Hershel is going to run. President Trump never came out and said 'Herschel, will you run for that Senate seat?'"

During the interview, Walker expressed further displeasure at the former president's remarks on the race.

"So, I'm mad at him, because he never asked, but he's taking credit that he asked," he told Killer Mike.

Walker pointed to his faith in helping him decide whether he would enter into the race in Georgia, which in recent years has morphed from a Republican stronghold into a competitive swing state.

"Before this all started coming about, my wife and I ... went into prayer," he said. "We went into prayer and I prayed about it."

He added: "And to be honest with you, I was praying that God would bring somebody else because I'm happy. My life is doing well."

Insider reached out to a representative of Trump for comment.

Before Walker entered the Senate race last August, Trump floated a likely Walker candidacy, much to the detriment of lesser-known GOP candidates who had hoped to score the former president's endorsement but lacked the star power of the football standout.

Walker and Trump have been friends for years, and the native Georgian appeared alongside the former president when he sought reelection, including a campaign event to promote a $500 billion economic plan designed to create economic opportunities for Black Americans.

After entering the race, Walker immediately dominated in fundraising on the Republican side and boasted huge leads in public polling over his GOP opponents, whom he declined to debate — arguing that he wanted to focus on Warnock.

In last week's Republican primary , Walker won in a landslide, securing 68 percent of the vote; his closest competitor, state agriculture commissioner Gary Black, earned 13 percent support.