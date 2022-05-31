KC Current release new images of riverfront stadium

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current has some updated looks for their future riverfront stadium.



















“Elite facilities are an essential part of the future for this team,” team president Allison Howard said in a release.

“Our new stadium will be an incredible place for athletes to compete at their highest level and the additional amenities will ensure that Kansas City fans have an experience worthy of the passion they bring to every match.”

The soccer-specific stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park recently got a new price tag from roughly $70 million to approximately $117 million.

“That sort of view on being best in class combined with quite honestly, inflation, you know, we all see it right? You go to the grocery store, you get gas, it’s the same thing with materials costs and everything that goes in the stadium,” Current co-owner Chris Long said about the price increase. “So combination of those two items, as well as some just general infrastructure, what was $70 is now $120 million.”

The Current’s owners reached out to the state of Missouri for $6 million in tax incentives.

“The credits are for infrastructure on the riverfront that is not there today,” Long said. “That will not only, you know, benefit the project, but will benefit the riverfront in general.”

The stadium has a projected capacity of 11,500 along with in-stadium amenities like a concourse club and scoreboard bar. The stadium is also part of a 50-year lease with Port KC.

Long said although it’s a soccer-specific stadium, they can utilize the facility for much more.

“We have certainly the design in place to support everything from American football, lacrosse, rugby, obviously FIFA events,” Long said. “We are actively already putting in place the proposals for the NCAA and bringing more events here.”

The training facility in Riverside, Missouri, is set to open in June with the stadium opening in 2024.

