Fort Campbell finished as runner-up in the region track and field meet three weeks ago, but Thursday’s runner-up trophy was much bigger. The Lady Falcons took second place at the Clark’s Pump-and-Shop Class 1A State Track and Field Championships at the University of Kentucky. It was the best finish for the Lady Falcons since winning the Class 2A state championship in 1995. It was Fort Campbell’s first state title in 1A since 1982.

FORT CAMPBELL, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO