Mary Edna Richard Russell

On May 29th, 2022 Cherion passed from this earth and went into the loving arms of Jesus surrounded by her husband, brother, son and daughter-in-law. Born in Orange, Texas on October 31, 1944, she was the first child of Cecil Cleborn Scales Sr. and Betty Sue Brannon. She grew up in the Orangefield area in the Scales family home surrounded by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. After graduating from Bridge City High School in 1963, she moved to the Houston area and started a family with her first husband, Samuel Beard of Spring, Texas. In addition to devoting her life to raising two children, Cherion worked part-time at the church daycare. She decided to return to college after her children were starting their adult lives, where she earned her nursing degree and was licensed as a LVN.

