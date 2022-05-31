On May 22, 2022 her work on earth was now done. Mary Edna Richard Russell closed her eyes in this world and opened her eyes to God’s Glory. Mary was born on July 9, 1943 in Orange, Texas to Eddie and Mary Lou Richard. She was married to Billy Russell for...
John Joseph “J.J.” LeGault III, 36, of Bridge City, passed away on May 29, 2022, in Orange. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Friday, June 3, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be John Bickham. Burial will follow at Autumn Oaks Cemetery in Orange.
Marriage License Issued by the office of the Orange County Clerk Brandy Robertson for the Week of May 31, 2022 through June 3, 2022. Billye Dewayne Rellford and Denise Jackson Henderson. Leobardo Pulgaron Deheza and Yolanda Sanchez De Ornelas. Anthony Scott Lambert and Micah Elisabeth James. Alan Ronald Nielsen and...
Soon the citizens of Huntington and all that travel that way will have access to what will be a contender for the best burger in Angelina County. If you love Mom's Diner in Lufkin, think of this as an unaffiliated family offshoot. The Free Sisters are actually three sisters Terry,...
On behalf of the Port Arthur Independent School District’s Board of Trustees, staff, students and parents, we would like to thank our entire community for your support during the 2021-22 school year. Because of your support, we were able to address the needs of each child in our district...
On May 29th, 2022 Cherion passed from this earth and went into the loving arms of Jesus surrounded by her husband, brother, son and daughter-in-law. Born in Orange, Texas on October 31, 1944, she was the first child of Cecil Cleborn Scales Sr. and Betty Sue Brannon. She grew up in the Orangefield area in the Scales family home surrounded by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. After graduating from Bridge City High School in 1963, she moved to the Houston area and started a family with her first husband, Samuel Beard of Spring, Texas. In addition to devoting her life to raising two children, Cherion worked part-time at the church daycare. She decided to return to college after her children were starting their adult lives, where she earned her nursing degree and was licensed as a LVN.
HOUSTON (KETK) – On Friday afternoon, Crime Stoppers of Houston as well as friends and family of the Collins family held a press conference to offer a statement on behalf of the family regarding the tragic loss of their loved ones. During the press conference, the victims were identified. According to Crime Stoppers, the following […]
Leon County (FOX 44) — A Houston-area school district is mourning the death of four students believed killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez. Tomball ISD sent an email to students and parents Friday morning letting them know that Lopez killed four students and their grandfather near Leon County. The email says losing any student is […]
TxDOT PORT ARTHUR/ BRIDGE CITY–Beginning Monday, the Rainbow Bridge connecting Bridge City and Port Arthur will be down to one lane of traffic daily, 8am-5pm, due to inspections. The inspections are anticipated to take approximately three weeks to complete. Please slow down and watch for crews during this time. Expect possible delays.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a total of nine people – seven of which were children – were injured when an SUV and a van collided shortly before 10:00 Thursday night just west of Jasper. It happened where Highway 63 West intersects with Farm to Market Roads 2799 and 3414.
If you missed the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas’s 52nd Annual Powwow on Friday, you are in luck as there is still another day of performances. Gates open at noon on Saturday, June 4, and admission is $7 per day for visitors age 7 and older. Children 6 or younger are free.
This week the Liberty Police Department will kick off a new program focused on the well-being of older residents throughout Liberty. The RU-OK? Program is a FREE service that establishes a prearranged time for participants to receive a regular phone call inquiring about their welfare. During the call, participants are asked, “Are You OK?” If they answer “yes,” they may simply hang up and continue their day. If a concern is expressed, the Operation RU-OK volunteer caller will determine the nature of the matter and if some sort of response is necessary.
The Jasper County Sheriff Department says what began as a call for suspicious activity turned into the recovery of a stolen truck and the arrest of a man. According to a statement issued late Friday afternoon, deputies were sent to the Buna Shell Station on Highway 96 where the clerk reported that the occupants of a Chevrolet 3500 work truck were trying repeatedly to purchase items, but their credit card was being declined.
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of June 1, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
Prayers are being lifted for a beloved Cleveland pastor who was involved in a major accident on Wednesday in the Cleveland area. Rev. Carl Williamson, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Cleveland, is stable and being moved into ICU at Kingwood Hospital, according to his wife, Sandy. “He is so...
UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — A group of Southeast Texans arrived Thursday in Uvalde, Texas to help grieving families. We previously reported that the Surviving Parents of Southeast Texas would be making the trip after the Robb Elementary shooting, and 12News went with them. They know all too well what...
The 2022 hurricane season is starting out with a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico, but the good news for a storm-weary Orange County is that the National Weather Service predicts it will affect the Florida coast, rather than Texas or Louisiana. The NWS in Lake Charles issued the...
Lane closures have been scheduled throughout Friday in Hardin County and overnight on Sunday in Beaumont. The Texas Department of Transportation said motorists can expect alternating lane closures throughout the day in the Kountze and Lumberton area along U.S. 69 from Texas 327 to Walton Road. TxDOT said road crews are working on seal coat operations.
30-year old David J. Riley of DeRidder, LA, was killed Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in a two vehicle crash near the intersection of LA HWY 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana State Police Troopers preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck, driven by 21-year-old Taylor A. Maye of Lake Charles, LA, was traveling west on LA 12. For reasons still under investigation, Maye crossed the center line into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. At the same time, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 and was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
ALVIN, Texas — Dozens of police officers and tactical team members converged on an Alvin apartment complex Thursday after a barricaded person was reported there. It happened in the 400 block of West Dumble Street near and West Coombs Street. A man walked into the Alvin Police Department lobby...
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Brennon Kane Pete, 20, 1512 S. Vintage Lane — illegal possession of stolen firearms, second offense; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less). Roberto Garcia Hernandez, 43, Sullivan City, Texas — operating while intoxicated, third offense; direct...
Comments / 0