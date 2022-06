“Come on in, JB” are the encouraging words Anne repeats as she ducks down to her shoulders in the cool Adirondack water of her cherished Blue Mountain Lake. Daughter Jenny, standing at the water’s edge, replies quietly “No, no, no, no” following her usual hesitance inspired by her autism. But after fifteen minutes of repeated urging, Jen will have waded slowly into the water and then gently immersed herself with a smile and a sigh of contentment; she’ll splash and paddle happily for another half hour at least.

1 DAY AGO