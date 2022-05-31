ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

Boil water advisory in South Haven Twp. lifted

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X86es_0fwA4nuI00

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory issued for a South Haven Township street has been lifted.

The advisory was issued for the 2000 block of M-43 near 12th Avenue on Sunday due to a water main break. Water main breaks cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory was precautionary.

The advisory has now been lifted, the city of South Haven said in a Tuesday release.

“Appropriate corrective measures have been taken, and follow-up sampling has confirmed no coliform bacteria in the water supply,” the city said in the release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Haven, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
South Haven, MI
95.3 MNC

One person killed in crash, Michigan’s Constantine Township

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Michigan’s Constantine Township. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department says that a 20 year-old Dowagiac man was pronounced dead at the scene on Youngs Prairie Road. It’s believed the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday when the vehicle...
DOWAGIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supply#Coliform Bacteria
abc57.com

One vehicle crash in Constantine Township leaves one dead

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded Thursday morning to a fatal one vehicle crash on Youngs Prairie Road in Constantine Township. Reports have determined that a 20-year-old male from Dowagiac, Michigan, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Officials...
CONSTANTINE, MI
wtvbam.com

Dowagiac man dies in Thursday morning St. Joseph County crash

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 20-year-old Dowagiac man was killed early Thursday morning in a St. Joseph County one vehicle crash. Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports the crash took place on Youngs Prairie Road near Harder Road at about 4:30 a.m.. It was determined following an investigation that the...
DOWAGIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WILX-TV

Gas prices could impact Michigan transportation services

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pain at the pump as Mid-Michigan saw record gas prices Wednesday. The higher costs are hitting drivers hard in the wallet, and it’s also causing problems for businesses and charities who need to be on the road. With rising gas prices, some people said they...
LANSING, MI
abc57.com

Summer Stock Up food drive in southwest Michigan June 15

United Way of Southwest Michigan and Michigan United Ways are teaming up for the annual Summer Stock Up food drive on June 15. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can drop off non-perishable foods at one of four locations:. First Church of God, Life Center. 2627 Niles Ave., St....
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy