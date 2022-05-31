Boil water advisory in South Haven Twp. lifted

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory issued for a South Haven Township street has been lifted.

The advisory was issued for the 2000 block of M-43 near 12th Avenue on Sunday due to a water main break. Water main breaks cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory was precautionary.

The advisory has now been lifted, the city of South Haven said in a Tuesday release.

“Appropriate corrective measures have been taken, and follow-up sampling has confirmed no coliform bacteria in the water supply,” the city said in the release.

