Boil water advisory in South Haven Twp. lifted
SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory issued for a South Haven Township street has been lifted.
The advisory was issued for the 2000 block of M-43 near 12th Avenue on Sunday due to a water main break. Water main breaks cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory was precautionary.
The advisory has now been lifted, the city of South Haven said in a Tuesday release.
“Appropriate corrective measures have been taken, and follow-up sampling has confirmed no coliform bacteria in the water supply,” the city said in the release.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 0