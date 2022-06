Policy, politics and progressive commentary Infill. It’s a dirty word among Southern Nevada developers who have raced for decades to sate demand for housing by building master-planned communities along the perimeter of the valley, even as parcels in the core stand vacant for decades. “I’ve been here my entire life and every time that we build, we always think about […] The post Expert urges officials ‘do the math’ on development appeared first on Nevada Current.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO