ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

10-year-old uses creates website, raises $8,500 for community fridge program

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2ATB_0fwA4cCJ00

A 10-year-old boy from Manhattan has his sights set even higher after he raised $8,500 to help support a local community refrigerator program.

Rogan Yadgard is a fourth-grader from the Upper West Side who, outside of school and games of basketball, finds time to make his city a better place.

"It makes me feel happy when I see other people happy," Rogan said.

Recently, he and his family volunteered with the Mott Haven Fridge Network, an organization which stocks refrigerators, that can be accessed by anyone in the neighborhood and distributes food to shelters and directly to families.

"I put myself in their shoes and I was like 'I want to do more to help this because I would feel terrible if I didn't have enough food to eat,'" Rogan said.

"He's extremely empathetic and since we finished volunteering he asked what can he do next," Rogan's mother, Rachel, said.

"We talked about it and before I knew it he was calling me to his room to look at something and he had built a whole website," Rogan's father, Daniel, said.

The website Rogan built is called The Rogan Project .

It highlights organizations doing good and his first goal is to help Mott Haven Fridge Network to buy a refrigerated truck.

Dan Zauderer started the program during the coronavirus pandemic.

He was teaching in the Bronx and saw so many of his students dealing with food insecurities, issues that Rogan learned about while volunteering.

"I think it was him interacting directly with the community," Zauderer said. "He's right next to community members who are then going to take the food to feed their own families. This is about neighbors helping neighbors."

So far, Rogan has raised $8,500, has a goal of reaching $10,000, and he isn't stopping there.

"I mostly focused on Mott Haven Fridge, but I have some other ideas like Ukraine and homelessness to help," Rogan said.

ALSO READ: Tips to beat the heat as summer-like weather arrives

Chantee Lans reports from Coney Island with tips for staying cool amid extreme heat.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 1

Related
News 12

NYC's oldest and largest all-women motorcycle club strives for impact in their community

News 12 is continuing to celebrate Pride Month, and we're highlighting the oldest and largest women's motorcycle club in New York City, the Sirens. The Sirens will once again lead the way in this year's New York City Pride March. With the exception of the pandemic, the Sirens Women's Motorcycle Club of NYC has been kicking off the city's Pride March and its festivals since 1986.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Basketball
Manhattan, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
Gothamist.com

Early Addition: It remains affordable to live in NYC if you share an apartment with a bunch of strangers

Good Thursday morning in New York City, where the Midtownaissance is still happening, with or without office workers. Here's what else is going on:. The New Yorker has a long piece this morning about the 2013 death of a Park Slope boy who was hit by a driver, and the ensuing movement to change New York City's traffic laws to prevent pedestrian deaths.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Fridge#Charity#The Rogan Project
bkmag.com

Tweets of the week: ‘Bye bye Key Food’

Every week we at Brooklyn Magazine read the entire internet in order to curate (some of) our favorite tweets from the previous seven days. These are locally sourced, hand-crafted, organically grown, free range nuggets of wisdom and jest for the week ending June 3. This week, a Brooklynite of distinction...
BROOKLYN, NY
PLANetizen

Black Housing Project Spotlights Black Homeownership

A new project from the Center for NYC Neighborhoods, DIVAS for Social Justice, and The ABNY Foundation will highlight the stories of Black homeowners in New York City. According to a press release, the multimedia student project will bring attention to the role of homeownership in building intergenerational wealth and the challenges faced by Black homebuyers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Charities
W42ST.nyc

Like NYC Temperatures, Rent Continues to Put the Burn on Tenants

If you were hoping the real estate market would cool off this summer, we have bad news — like the heat index, rents continue to climb in the Big Apple — as confirmed by rental search engine Zumper’s new study, showing Manhattan one-bedrooms skyrocketing to new heights, pushing renters out.  According to the study, median […] The post Like NYC Temperatures, Rent Continues to Put the Burn on Tenants appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thepositivecommunity.com

Flatbush African Burial Ground

GPS coordinates to Eve’s Garden will most likely take you to a specialty store in Midtown Manhattan. Conversely, if you journey to the Flatbush section of Brooklyn and ask for directions to Eve’s Garden you’ll be led to the corner of Bedford and Church Avenues, the site of the sacred African Burial Ground currently at the center of heated opposition between community activists and politicians.
BROOKLYN, NY
newyorkfamily.com

Juneteenth 2022: Fun Activities and Events Around NYC

Juneteenth 2022: Fun Activities and Events Around NYC. Juneteenth 2022 is celebrated on June 19th and is a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery. Families all over the world celebrate this important holiday through gatherings, picnics, as well as educational events to learn about the struggles African Americans have had to endure. Here in NYC, there are many events and activities happening throughout the month where kids and their families can learn about the history of this holiday while also celebrating!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Centering the homeless right out of housing

It should have been a match made in heaven. With COVID-19 hitting the tourism industry, many New York hotels were sitting empty, possibly unable ever to recover. At the same time, the city’s homeless population was growing. Why not convert some of the abandoned hotels into housing for the homeless?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Motorcyclist dies on his birthday

CORNWALL – A GoFundMe account has been established to help defray the funeral expenses for the 23-year-old New York City man killed when his motorcycle crashed over a stone wall and careened 300 feet down Storm King Mountain on Wednesday morning. The victim, Imanol Jimenez, “left this world on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Alaskan woman removes opossum from Brooklyn bar

NEW YORK - It may sound like the start of a joke but an Alaskan woman did remove an opossum from a Brooklyn bar. It happened last week at Temkin's Bar on Greenpoint Avenue in the Greenpoint section. Sara Fulton, who is an Alaskan native, calmly grabbed the animal by...
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
12K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy