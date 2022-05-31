ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

U.S. FAA wants to see improvements in Boeing program

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday it will grant a shorter extension than Boeing sought for a program in which the planemaker’s employees perform regulatory tasks for the government agency.

The FAA opted to renew Boeing’s Organization Designation Authorization program for three years rather than the five years Boeing had asked for. The FAA said “during the three-year period, the FAA will verify that Boeing completes required improvements” to the program including ensuring employees can “act without interference by company officials.” (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

