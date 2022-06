TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to the Dec. 31, 2020 shooting death of Jermaine Aldridge. Officers responded to a 911 call at around 4:30 p.m. and found Aldridge lying between two cars in a Chili’s parking lot. He had been shot once in the back and was pronounced dead at the scene.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO