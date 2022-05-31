‘This is their time’: Confident Celtics fans snap up championship merchandise

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Deep in Golden State territory, you'll find a Boston gem: Connecticut Yankee. The sports bar is less than a mile away from the Chase Center in San Francisco, but come Thursday, they'll host the Bay Area's biggest Celtics fans. "People are going to come out in droves," said bar owner Jonathan Broyer. "It's going to be wild. It has been every other championship run that we've hosted here." Boston fans in San Francisco get just as rowdy as they do in New England. For those traveling for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Broyer told WBZ-TV they have...
