Boston, MA

‘This is their time’: Confident Celtics fans snap up championship merchandise

By Jonathan Hall
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - Championship gear was flying off the shelves at the TD Garden pro shop Tuesday, as Celtics fans rushed in to support their team. Workers said $40 Eastern...

NBC Sports

Tatum's message to Celtics before fourth-quarter comeback

Boston Celtics fans have to be feeling pretty good after Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Not only did the Celtics steal home-court advantage from the Warriors with a 120-108 win that featured a 40-16 run in the fourth quarter, but they did it without their best player scoring a single point in the final 12 minutes.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

How Brad Stevens helped lift Celtics to NBA Finals in just 365 days

A lot can change in a year. That's an understatement for Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics. On June 2, 2021, Stevens was "promoted" from Celtics head coach to president of basketball operations, replacing Danny Ainge in a surprising shakeup spurred by a first-round playoff exit. On June 2, 2022,...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Celtics Owner's Story About Danny Ainge Is Going Viral

The Celtics saw a familiar face in the locker room after one of Boston's Eastern Conference Semifinal battles against the Bucks. And while former president of basketball operations Danny Ainge may have played a key role in building the Celtics into a Finals-caliber team, it didn't stop owner Wyc Grousbeck from kicking Jazz's new CEO out.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Adam Silver would like to see Boston host an NBA All-Star Game

BOSTON -- It has been nearly 60 years since Boston hosted an NBA All-Star Game. The NBA would like that drought to end soon.During his press conference ahead of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, NBA commissioner Adam Silver encouraged Boston to make a request to host the annual exhibition between the best and brightest stars in the league."I encourage that application from Boston," Silver said ahead of Game 1 on Thursday night. "It's a wonderful city and we'll be there soon." The NBA spotlight will be at TD Garden next Wednesday and Friday when the...
BOSTON, MA
deseret.com

What Danny Ainge said about the Boston Celtics being in the NBA Finals

Danny Ainge built a strong reputation as an NBA executive during 18 years with the Boston Celtics from 2003-2021, and the Celtics made two NBA Finals appearances during that time, winning the championship in 2008. Ainge, the former BYU Cougars basketball star, is now in his first year as an...
PROVO, UT
CBS Boston

Boston hosts Celtics Watch Party for NBA Finals

BOSTON – The city was buzzing with anticipation of the Celtics' first appearance in the NBA Finals in over a decade. The game was held 3,000 miles away in San Francisco, but hundreds gathered outside Faneuil Hall for a watch party. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had a big screen put up so fans could watch Game 1 between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors. Mayor Wu said it is a family-friendly event with Boston Police on patrol.She knows it's an exciting time to be a Celtics fan, but Wu asked for spectators to keep the peace."Come out and watch with everyone...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston sports bar in San Francisco ready for NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Deep in Golden State territory, you'll find a Boston gem: Connecticut Yankee. The sports bar is less than a mile away from the Chase Center in San Francisco, but come Thursday, they'll host the Bay Area's biggest Celtics fans. "People are going to come out in droves," said bar owner Jonathan Broyer. "It's going to be wild. It has been every other championship run that we've hosted here." Boston fans in San Francisco get just as rowdy as they do in New England. For those traveling for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Broyer told WBZ-TV they have...
BOSTON, MA
The Ringer

How Ime Udoka’s Brutal Honesty Turned the Celtics Into Contenders

Look closely, and you’ll notice the grisly scar on the back of Ime Udoka’s scalp. The one in the front has healed to the point that it’s almost imperceptible, although Ime can feel it when he absent-mindedly touches his forehead. He suffered the injury when he was...
BOSTON, MA

