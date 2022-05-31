ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith Public Schools gears up for Summer Meals Program

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PxWJr_0fwA3xax00

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools is getting ready for its 2022 Summer Meals Program.

According to a news release from FSPS, the program begins June 1 and lasts through July 29 at 12 elementary schools on weekdays. No meals will be served on July 4 or July 5.

Meals will be distributed at the locations below:

  • Ballman Elementary, 2601 South Q Street
  • Barling Elementary, 1400 D Street in Barling
  • Beard Elementary, 1600 Cavanaugh Road
  • Fairview Elementary, 2400 South Dallas Street
  • Howard Elementary, 1301 North 8th Street
  • Morrison Elementary, 3415 Newlon Road
  • Orr Elementary, 3609 Phoenix Avenue
  • Park Elementary, 4111 Park Avenue
  • Spradling Elementary, 4949 Spradling Avenue
  • Sunnymede Elementary, 4201 North O Street
  • Sutton Elementary, 5001 Kelley Highway
  • Tilles Elementary, 815 North 16th Street
Fort Smith Public Schools designated Purple Star School District

Meals are free to all children up to 18 years of age.

This summer, meals will be available dine-in only, according to the release. Meals will be served in the school cafeteria only. Children must be present to receive meals. There will be no grab-and-go option available.

The release says breakfast will be 7:45-9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Adults can purchase meals for $2.50 for breakfast and $4.00 for lunch. Summer meal menus will be available on the FSPS website .

According to the release, students will not be able to access lockers, classrooms, or other areas of the school.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Three UA Students Recognized by Udall Scholarship Foundation

According to a press release, three University of Arkansas students have been recognized by the Morris K. and Stewart L. Udall Scholarship Foundation for their commitment to environmental sustainability or policy related to Native American nations, as well as demonstrated leadership connected to these issues on campus and in their communities.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Fort Smith, AR
Sports
Fort Smith, AR
Education
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Barling, AR
City
Fort Smith, AR
5NEWS

St. Scholastica Monastery to move forward with demolition

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery, the historic building will likely face demolition within the next two to three months. This decision comes after opposition and community support for the 98-year-old building to stay. In a statement to 5NEWS, the sisters say it was a difficult decision to make but are continuing to move forward with demolition.
FORT SMITH, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Decatur schools, police partner to add school resource officer

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The Decatur School District is ramping up its safety efforts for next school year. Decatur schools are getting more security cameras, added locks on each door that can only be opened with a scannable ID and the biggest change is the addition of a school resource officer. Decatur schools superintendent, Steve […]
DECATUR, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#South Dallas#Park Avenue#Cafeteria#Fort Smith Public Schools#Summer Meals Program#Fsps#Ballman Elementary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Boost in local business during Walmart Shareholders

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart Shareholders Meeting officially began Wednesday, June 1. Kalene Griffith, the president and CEO of Visit Bentonville, said the Walmart Shareholders Meeting that’s bringing in a thousand interns and over ten thousand associates from all over the world will have a huge economic impact throughout all of Northwest Arkansas. ‘They eat […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Rain-Soaked Lake Hamilton Seeing Limits Filled Early

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The rain has started to fall in central Arkansas and doesn’t look like it will let up for the rest of the day at the annual Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American. Some anglers were able to fill their limits early in the morning, but are definitely hoping to cull as the day wears on. There are bites to be had, but like most of the anglers expected, it’s really going to be about who found the best quality on Lake Hamilton, not the quantity.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Active COVID cases on the rise across Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. — COVID-19 is once again making its presence known in the Natural State. In its most recent data, the Arkansas Department of Health reports that Arkansas has surpassed 4,100 active cases. Pulaski County leads the state with over 900 active cases, Washington County is second with...
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy