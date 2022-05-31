ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

Kyle Jones named Harlan County head boys basketball coach

By John Lowe
wymt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Black Bears have a new head coach. Harlan County Public Schools announced Tuesday that Kyle Jones will be the new head coach of the HC boys basketball team. Kyle Jones succeeds his...

www.wymt.com

