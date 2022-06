Sen. Tina Smith visited Minnesota State College Southeast June 1 to tour the nursing wing and discuss federal funding with local leaders. "The whole idea of congressionally designated funds is using the power of the federal government to fuel the best ideas that are coming from communities across the state,” Smith said. “It is really about helping Minnesota solve problems. The best ideas are going to come from folks that are closest to the work. We can see that here at Minnesota State College Southeast."

