ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'Like a bad dream': Detroit mom wonders how 6-year-old girl wandered into deep end of Oakland County lake

By Ingrid Kelley
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Detroit mom said she turned her back for just a few...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 78

Dexter
3d ago

Number one job of parenting is to watch and KNOW where your child or children are or supposed to be at all times...especially when you are around water....inexcusable but so vert very sad

Reply(3)
50
Gloy S
2d ago

The child was 6 in water. She did not know not to go into do water. She probably didn't know where the do end started. Who leaves a 6 year old in a lake and then tried to blame everything and everyone but herself for the child's death.

Reply(1)
39
Robert Compton
2d ago

wow. went right to being someone else fault. this is what happens when you think talking to a 6 year old and treating them as an adult and think then understand.

Reply
37
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Oak Park jeweler with celebrity client list shot dead after leaving store

The owner of an Oak Park jewelry store was shot dead inside his car Wednesday afternoon shortly after leaving his store on Greenfield Road. The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. when Daniel Hutchinson, 47, was shot multiple times, according to police. Hutchinson, police said, had an extensive list of celebrity clients and sold the Cartier sunglasses, known as "Buffs," that were gifted to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. ...
OAK PARK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Lake, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Hutch’s Jewelry owner Dan Hutchinson shot and killed in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dan ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson, known for providing some of the flashiest diamonds and chains to rappers and performers, was shot and killed in Oak Park. FOX 2 has learned that Hutchinson, 47, was the man who was shot and killed on Greenfield Road Wednesday afternoon in a GMC Denali. The SUV was riddled with bullet holes, according to the Oak Park Public Safety Department.
OAK PARK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Water#A Bad Dream
ClickOnDetroit.com

Help Me Hank investigates DTE and their growing concerns of fraud

DETROIT – On Thursday, DTE launched an investigation after it appeared that a customer’s identity was stolen to establish new service. Dawn Reimer was concerned about her DTE bill and worried that her account would be frozen or, even worse, that her power would be shut off. Local...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Single mom of 2 loses everything in house fire while out of town

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There is little left of a kitchen after a devastating fire inside a Detroit mom’s home that happened Monday. Parts of the ceiling tiles have fallen, there is soot everywhere. In the living room, a couch is turned over. Luckily the mother and her kids weren’t home. Now, mom believes someone set this fire on purpose.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy