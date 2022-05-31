'Like a bad dream': Detroit mom wonders how 6-year-old girl wandered into deep end of Oakland County lake
Number one job of parenting is to watch and KNOW where your child or children are or supposed to be at all times...especially when you are around water....inexcusable but so vert very sad
The child was 6 in water. She did not know not to go into do water. She probably didn't know where the do end started. Who leaves a 6 year old in a lake and then tried to blame everything and everyone but herself for the child's death.
wow. went right to being someone else fault. this is what happens when you think talking to a 6 year old and treating them as an adult and think then understand.
