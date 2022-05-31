'Like a bad dream': Detroit mom wonders how 6-year-old girl wandered into deep end of Oakland County lake

OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dan ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson, known for providing some of the flashiest diamonds and chains to rappers and performers, was shot and killed in Oak Park. FOX 2 has learned that Hutchinson, 47, was the man who was shot and killed on Greenfield Road Wednesday afternoon in a GMC Denali. The SUV was riddled with bullet holes, according to the Oak Park Public Safety Department.

