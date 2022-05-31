At-home glute workout for summer

There is probably no better workout than boxing. With every punch, you work the entirety of your muscle chain from head to toe. Boxing training increases balance and coordination, improves bone density, and can burn 300-400 calories in a 30-minute training session. But then there’s the head injuries, the cuts, or, in the case of those contact-free kickboxing classes, the embarrassment of pulling a hamstring trying a head kick. That’s why we recommend bringing a perfect workout home and giving a bag some hell with FightCamp. If you have room for the system — it requires about 32 sq feet for storage and training — you can get all the benefits of boxing, competition included, as you compete against other FightCampers via a leaderboard. All that adds up to the holy trinity of workout features: fun, effectiveness, and efficiency.

FITNESS ・ 1 DAY AGO