ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

At-home glute workout for summer

By Fresh Living
KUTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUTV — Get ready for summer with Muchacha Mary!. Mary and Cory Chipp, owner of Gold Elite Apparel, joined us with a super fun workout...

kutv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

11 best men’s gym bags for every kind of workout

If you’re anything like us, it doesn’t take much to find an excuse to skip a day at the gym – or any training day for that matter.From old classics like “I’m too busy”, to the more inventive “I really need to reorganise the fridge”, it’s never hard to find a reason why you really don’t need to go and lift dumbbells.However, having all your kit ready to go in a quality bag might at least give you one less excuse to miss getting a sweat on, and may even motivate you to make the most of that gym membership.We...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Gold Elite Apparel#Fresh Living#Cbs Channel 2#Kmyu#Kjzz
Popculture

Paul Poloczek, Bodybuilding Champion, Dead at 37

Paul Poloczek, a bodybuilding champion, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 37 years old. The cause of death has not been revealed, but Generation Iron said Poloczek was last seen at the NPC Worldwide Championships in Baden-Württemberg. Poloczek's partner, Katherin DeNev, was the first to reveal he died.
FITNESS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the 4-Minute Workout? Tabata HIIT Workout

Tabata is a 4-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout. During the 4 minutes of the workout, you do 8 sets of vigorous exercise of maximum effort for 20 seconds followed by 10 seconds of rest. What are examples of a Tabata workout?. Examples of Tabata workouts include the following:. Push-ups...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fatherly

FightCamp Is One Fun, Effective Home Workout System

There is probably no better workout than boxing. With every punch, you work the entirety of your muscle chain from head to toe. Boxing training increases balance and coordination, improves bone density, and can burn 300-400 calories in a 30-minute training session. But then there’s the head injuries, the cuts, or, in the case of those contact-free kickboxing classes, the embarrassment of pulling a hamstring trying a head kick. That’s why we recommend bringing a perfect workout home and giving a bag some hell with FightCamp. If you have room for the system — it requires about 32 sq feet for storage and training — you can get all the benefits of boxing, competition included, as you compete against other FightCampers via a leaderboard. All that adds up to the holy trinity of workout features: fun, effectiveness, and efficiency.
FITNESS
womenfitness.net

Womens Athletic Shorts with Zip Pocket for Workout Gym

Quality Material: Made of lightweight fabric, these workout shorts for women are soft, comfortable, dry quickly, sweat wicking, stretchy, breathable, non-see-through. Utility Pockets: One key pocket in the front of band and one zipper pocket in the back that is big enough for a phone. Wide Waistband: High waisted, Elastic,...
WORKOUTS
Us Weekly

5 Booty-Enhancing Workout Products for the Juiciest Summer Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It's no secret that we're always trying to work on our booty in the gym. We do squats, fire hydrants, hip thrusts and beyond, but now that summer weather has arrived, we really want to get things into […]
FITNESS
womenfitness.net

Lianshp High Waist Yoga Shorts for Women Tummy Control Athletic Workout

LIANSHP is a professional manufacturer which is carefully researching ,developing and manufacturing sport gym product. The company’s “Lianshp” brand: Women’s Yoga Shorts，Sports Bra ,Gym Equipment ,Yoga product and other sport sets, the products sell well all over the world. Designed to help you move and...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy