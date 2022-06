SALT LAKE CITY — A senior vice president at Intermountain Healthcare has been appointed to a 17-member commission that advises Congress on Medicare. Greg Poulsen was appointed to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, also known as MedPAC, along with other experts from public health, economics, medicine and health policy. They will report to Congress on the access and quality of Medicare services throughout the country.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO